Today’s Headlines: Anti-graft war: Tinubu will be worse than Buhari—Prof Badejo; No rift between Obasanjo and I —Olowu

Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari, Says Prof Badejo

A Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Babafemi Badejo, has said though former President Muhammadu Buhari failed woefully in the fight against corruption, his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be worse.

Badejo stated this while delivering the first inaugural lecture of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, titled: “Interests.”

He submitted that Tinubu, judging from his actions in the last one month, would do by far than Buhari in other areas, but not in the fight against corruption.

“It is my own view that former President Muhammadu Buhari failed woefully on the issue of anti-corruption. He did start by wanting to implement the UN anti-corruption’s strategy and went further to appoint a committee and that committee did nothing till today.”

“On President Tinubu, it is too early to give a conclusion, but I can say that from what he has done in one month, he will do by far better than Buhari, but not on corruption.

“He (Tinubu) has not been talking about corruption, but all he has been saying is that he is going to make sure that make judges are comfortable, make everybody comfortable, but no country around the world can be comfortable by staying very far away from fighting corruption. Maybe he will change his mind later on corruption. I wish him well.”

The inaugural lecturer lamented that, Nigerians had been making corruption to thrive by being “too docile and tolerant of corruption for too long.”

No Rift Between Obasanjo And I — Olowu

The Olowu of Owu kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Oba Saka Matemilola, on Friday said there is no rift between him and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, the Balogun (Chief Warrior) of Owu kingdom has been absent from events organised by the kingdom, fueling rumour that the ex-president may not be happy with the emergence of Oba Matemilola as the 14th Olowu.

Obasanjo was part of the kingmakers that selected Oba Matemilola, but he was absent from the coronation ceremony of the monarch in 2022.

The former President was said to have travelled out of the country during Matemilola’s coronation. However, there were speculations that Obasanjo backed another contestant to the stool and it was not Matemilola who emerged as the monarch a year ago.

Rivers: Wike ran to APC to save political career – Party chieftains

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Thursday, said the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike ran to the party to save his political career.

They also noted that the former minister of state for education deserved no praise for the growth of the party in the state.

According to a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the APC in Rivers State, Darlington Nwajulu, on behalf of the party leaders and made available to our correspondent in Abuja, the chieftains said the formation and growth of the APC in the state took “the efforts of several loyal members, who mostly lost their lives in the struggle to ensure a solid party structure in the state.”

The party leaders further noted that it was unfair for President Bola Tinubu to reward a man who piloted affairs when the party faced a lot of onslaughts in the state.

Chidi Odinkalu: 2023 polls is proof that Nigeria needs a reset on coexistence, citizenship

Chidi Odinkalu, lawyer and human rights activist, says Nigeria needs a reset to continue to coexist.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 10th anniversary annual lecture of Just Friends Club of Nigeria (JFCN), with the theme ‘Resetting Nigeria’, Odinaku said the nation’s inability to treat its citizens equally is a problem that needs to be tackled.

Making reference to the 2023 elections, he said insecurity could be difficult to surmount as long as Nigeria continues to dwell on ethnicity and tribalism at the expense of citizenship.

“The elections this year suggest to me that there is a resetting that needs to be done on coexistence. This was the year that the disenfranchisement of Nigerians was the mechanism for attaining power,” he said.

