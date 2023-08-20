Today’s Headlines: Anti-Graft War: Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari – Prof Badejo; Asari-Dokubo Urges Patience With Tinubu

Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari, Says Prof Badejo

Photo credit: Daily Trust

A Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Babafemi Badejo, has said though former President Muhammadu Buhari failed woefully in the fight against corruption, his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be worse.

Badejo stated this while delivering the first inaugural lecture of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, titled: “Interests.”

He submitted that Tinubu, judging from his actions in the last one month, would do by far than Buhari in other areas, but not in the fight against corruption.

“It is my own view that former President Muhammadu Buhari failed woefully on the issue of anti-corruption. He did start by wanting to implement the UN anti-corruption’s strategy and went further to appoint a committee and that committee did nothing till today.”

“On President Tinubu, it is too early to give a conclusion, but I can say that from what he has done in one month, he will do by far better than Buhari, but not on corruption.

Asari-Dokubo Urges Patience With Tinubu

Photo Credit:Leadership

Niger Delta activist, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has congratulated the newly appointed ministers, particularly former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, now minister of works.

He has also urged Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government, as the president and his team are striving to steer the national economy towards progress.

In a statement, Dokubo-Asari said, “I am pleased with the ministers and their portfolios. Individuals who have previously held political offices should prioritise national interests and assist President Bola Tinubu in his determined effort to reposition Nigeria.

“I urge Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government as the president and his team are striving to guide the national economy towards progress and development.”

Photo credit || Google

Edo NMA suspends chairman, two others

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association has suspended its Chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili; Deputy Chairman, Dr Okwara Benson and Secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila.

In a communique made available to journalists on Sunday and signed by acting chairman, Dr Iluobe Inegbenosun, and Dr Emeka Okoh, the group said the decision was taken at the Business session of the 2023 Edo NMA Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference held at the Doctors House in Benin, Edo State on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Suspended EFCC chair spends 67 days in DSS custody

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has refused to hire a legal representative despite being confined in the custody of the Department of State Services for exactly 67 days since June 14, 2023, sources disclosed to Sunday PUNCH.

Bawa, who is currently being held in the custody of the DSS, in Abuja, is being probed for alleged financial impropriety under his watch.

Though the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunnaya, did not respond to an inquiry by our correspondent concerning the development, our correspondent gathered that the suspended EFCC boss refused to answer any queries brought before him by the secret police.

“Bawa has refused to get a lawyer to represent him in court or request for his release from custody on bail. He has also refused to write any statement or answer questions posed to him by several operatives that have queried him in detention,” a source told our correspondent.

