Today’s Headlines: Anti-Graft War: Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari – Prof Badejo, Asari Dokubo Urges Patience With Tinubu

Prof. Badejo Claims Tinubu Will Be Even More Dangerous Than Buhari

Professor of Political Science and International Relations Babafemi Badejo predicts that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be even worse than former President Muhammadu Buhari at combating corruption.

At Chrisland University in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Badejo made this comment during his first inaugural lecture, which he termed “Interests.”

He argued that Tinubu, based on his behaviour over the past month, would outperform Buhari in most areas, save the fight against corruption.

In my opinion, former President Muhammadu Buhari did a terrible job of combating corruption. He initially expressed interest in adopting the UN’s anti-corruption approach and even appointed a committee to do so, however that body has accomplished precisely zero results as of the present day.

It’s too early to tell about President Tinubu, but based on his first month in office, he’s already off to a great start and will likely outperform Buhari in most areas except corruption.

Asari-Dokubo Requests Tinubu’s Patience

Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an activist in the Niger Delta, has extended his best wishes to the newly appointed ministers. He has specifically mentioned former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, who is now Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and former Ebonyi State governor Engr. Dave Umahi, who is now Minister of Works.

As the current federal government works to steer the Nigerian economy towards prosperity, he has also asked Nigerians to be patient.

I am happy with the ministers and their portfolios,” Dokubo-Asari said in a statement. Former elected officials ought to put the country’s best interests first and lend their support to President Bola Tinubu’s initiative to reshape Nigeria.

With the president and his staff working hard to lead Nigeria’s economy towards progress and development, “I urge Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government.”

Edo NMA Removes Chairman and Two Others from Office

President Dr. Udoka Imoisili, Vice President Dr. Okwara Benson, and Secretary Dr. Collins Otoikhila have all been removed from their positions as leaders of the Nigerian Medical Association in Edo State.

The decision was reportedly made at the Business session of the 2023 Edo NMA Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, which took place on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Doctors House in Benin, Edo State, and was made available to journalists on Sunday.

The DSS has held the suspended chair of the EFCC for 67 days.

According to Sunday PUNCH’s sources, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has declined to retain legal counsel while being detained by the Department of State Services for 67 days, beginning on June 14, 2023.

The DSS has Bawa in jail in Abuja while they investigate allegations of money mismanagement on his watch.

Our source heard that the suspended EFCC chief refused to answer any questions laid before him by the secret police, while DSS spokesman Dr. Peter Afunnaya did not react to an inquiry on the issue.

“Bawa has rejected the offer of legal representation and has not asked to be released on bail. Our correspondent has learned from a reliable source that while in jail, he has refused to write a statement and has also refused to answer questions from the various operatives who have questioned him.

