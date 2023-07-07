Today’s Headlines: Anti-Graft Agency Hasn’t Invited Ganduje_Ex-Commissioner; Makinde Mourns Popular Cleric, Olowere

Anti-Graft Agency Hasn’t Invited Ganduje_Ex-Commissioner

A former Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Information in Kano State, Mallam Muhammad Garba, on Thursday said former governor Abdullahi Ganduje, had yet to receive the letter of invitation from the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commissioner.

Recall that the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, had on Wednesday, during a one-day public dialogue on anti-corruption crusade in Kano, said forensic analysis declared that the content of the 2017 viral video which captured Ganduje, allegedly receiving bundles of dollar notes as bribe from a contractor was not doctored but real.

He had also stated that since the commission commenced an investigation into the allegations in 2018, proving Ganduje’s guilt or innocence had been impossible because the former governor had immunity.

But Garba, in an interview with the BBC Hausa service monitored by The PUNCH on Thursday afternoon, said, “Ganduje is yet to receive the invitation letter purported to have been sent to him.

On the genuineness and authenticity of the video clips, the former commissioner said he would not comment on that because the matter was still before the court.

Also, the immediate-past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Musa Lawal, while speaking on a Trust TV programme, described the moves by Rimingado, to re-open the video case of Ganduje as an act in ignorance.

Makinde Mourns Popular Cleric, Olowere

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the founder of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Agbara, Asi Bodija, Michael Olowere, popularly called Baba Automatic, as a huge loss to Christendom and the entire state.

According to reports, Baba Olowere, died on Wednesday at his residence.

He was widely known for his biweekly prayer meeting called Automatic on Monday and was one of the most respected elders in the CAC worldwide.

In a condolence message on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor expressed his condolences to the leadership of the CAC worldwide, the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state, and the immediate family of the late Olowere.

The governor said, “I received the news of the death of Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere with shock. Baba lived his life serving God and humanity. He was a God’s General who sought the good of Oyo State and Nigeria and contributed his quota to making it happen.

I’ll Criticise Tinubu If He Fails To Deliver_ Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday, said he would not hesitate to criticise President Bola Tinubu if he reneges on his campaign promises.

“If Asiwaju turns back on his promise, all he said when he was campaigning, I will be the first to talk. I am not timid,” Fayose told State House Correspondents shortly after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

However, he noted that Tinubu had done well since assuming office and should be encouraged.

Fayose argued that since the elections are over, Nigerians must rally around the president whom he said is alert and ready to tackle the problems of the country.

The steps so far taken can readily give us the direction of this government. Elections have come and gone, without prejudice to the courts.

“But it’s no more time for campaigning or selling a political party, it is time to govern Nigeria for the benefit of children yet unborn and those of us that are still here and to equally let you know that I had a very wonderful time with the President.

“You will see him very alert and very clear in the direction he wants to take the country, but he can’t do it alone, he needs all of us,” said Fayose.

Gbenga Writes Abiodun, Request Suspension Of Retirement Allowance

Senator Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun state and the lawmaker representing Ogun East, has written to the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun requesting a suspension of his monthly retirement benefit.

The lawmaker in a letter acknowledged and stamped by the office of the Governor of Ogun State noted that he could not continue to collect such emolument with free conscience.

Senator Daniel also clarified that since he left office, he had not got any other form of welfare in terms of medical, furniture, or other allowances.

The letter read, “I write to request the suspension of my monthly pension/allowances of N676,376.95 ( gross) ( Six hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Three hundred Seventy-Six Naira, Ninety-Five kobo) being paid as a former governor of Ogun State.

This request is in line with my conscience, moral principle, and ethical code against double emoluments that as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who hitherto was a former State Governor, shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowances from such state.”

The Ogun lawmaker in the letter added, “It would be recalled that on Tuesday 13th June 2023, I was with other elected Senators and Members of the House of Representatives inaugurated as members of the 10th National Assembly.

