Today’s Headlines: Anthrax: Kwara Assembly proposes livestock vaccination, Warring Benue communities sign peace pact.

Anthrax: Kwara Assembly proposes livestock vaccination.

According to Punch news, The Kwara State House of Assembly has urged the state governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to direct the state Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to liaise with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to urgently embark on a statewide vaccination of livestock against the deadly anthrax disease.

This was sequel to a motion titled “Need for Urgent Control of Community Spread of Anthrax Pandemic in Kwara State” sponsored by the lawmaker representing Share/Oke-Ode State Constituency, Razaq Owolabi, at the plenary on Monday.

The Assembly members, in their various contributions, took turns to speak on the symptoms and treatment of anthrax, while calling for concerted efforts to prevent its outbreak in Kwara State.

Warring Benue communities sign peace pact.

According to Punch news, The warring communities of Bonta and Okpute of Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas of Benue State, on Monday, signed a peace agreement to end hostilities over a boundary dispute.

The peace agreement was organised and coordinated by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue and supported by the Federal Republic of Germany.

Recall that 11 soldiers, including a captain deployed to beef up security during the communal clashes that involved the two warring communities in April 2021, were ambushed and murdered around Bonta on Konshisha’s side.

The pact entailed that all parties involved in the communal clashes in both local government areas agreed to shun conflicts and embrace peace to live in harmony and promote peaceful coexistence for the overall development of Benue State.

The Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, who witnessed the signing of the Konshisha-Oju Natural Resource Peace Agreement held at Benue Hotel, Makurdi, noted that sustainable development and economic growth could not be achieved in any society without peace.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, maintained that traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and the youths all have roles to play in building and sustaining peace for mutual and peaceful coexistence of border communities.

Ondo empowers 350 schoolgirls with IT skills.

According to Punch news, No fewer than 350 schoolgirls in Ondo State have begun training in the holiday training camp tagged Bemore Summer Training.

The annual training programme, organised by the wife of the state governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, comes up during the third term holiday and started in 2017.

The beneficiaries, who were drawn from different parts of the state, will be trained in Information and Communication Technology, solar power systems, and some other entrepreneurial skills that can make them self-reliant.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the programme in Akure, on Monday, she said the programme aimed to close the wide gender gap in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and entrepreneurship in young people.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who spoke virtually from Germany, where her ailing husband is receiving medical attention, expressed confidence that by the end of the programme, the beneficiaries “would have been well-groomed and convinced enough to bear witness to the greatness of Bemore.”

“May I appeal to governments, private sector players, critical stakeholders and parents that we should be genuine enough to sustain the enble standard that Bemore represents to society and continue to support financially to enable us to build an organisation that lasts beyond our earthly sojourn,” she said.

‘Plateau recorded over 2,000 TB cases in six months’.

According to Punch news, The National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy Control Programme says over 2,000 positive tuberculosis cases have been detected in the first half of 2023 in Plateau State.

The Zonal Medical Officer in charge of the NTBLCP in the North Central, Dr. Shedrack Dimang, said this on Monday in Jos at the commencement of the national tuberculosis testing week.

Dimang said the positive cases were detected from hospitals and outreaches conducted in the state.

“The rise in case detection is a result of an increase in public awareness and the public doing away with misconceptions as regards the disease.

“The week-long testing aims to create awareness about tuberculosis and to also intensify TB case findings.

“We also aim at putting those vulnerable to developing active TB on preventive treatment and prevent community spreading, as every undiagnosed and untreated case could infect 15 people within a year,’’ he said.

Dimang noted that during the testing week, those detected would be promptly placed on treatment as there would be prompt notification of persons who tested positive.

