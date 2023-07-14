Today’s Headlines: Anambra will not obey sit-at-home orders -Soludo,FG denies increasing CERPAC fees to $3,000

Anambra will not obey sit-at-home orders – Soludo

Credit: Vanguard

In a firm declaration, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has pledged that both the state and its inhabitants will refuse to abide by any illicit sit-at-home mandates.

Soludo’s assertion came as a response to the state government’s instruction that residents should disregard sit-at-home orders issued by unauthorized individuals or groups within the state. This guideline was communicated through a statement from the governor’s Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the recent directive to sit at home by Simon Ekpa prompted this decision. The state government has deemed this order illegal and urged the people of Anambra not to yield to such commands from non-state actors or hold themselves accountable for obeying them.

The statement emphasized, “Citizens of Anambra, and indeed the entire South East, should completely dismiss such directives.”

The government of Anambra State firmly denounced the imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorized individuals or groups as an unmistakable violation of the law. Governor Soludo affirmed that Anambra State would never comply with any sit-at-home mandates, emphasizing that markets, schools, businesses, and other social activities would continue uninterrupted.

Soludo emphatically stated, “Anambra State will never become a breeding ground for anarchy, fear, or lawlessness.”

FG denies increasing CERPAC fees to $3,000

Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Federal Ministry Government has denounce the spread of false rumors regarding a potential increase in the cost of obtaining Citizenship Expatriate Resident Alien (CERPAC). In a statement released by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, it was made clear that the ministry had no intention of raising the current fee of $2,000 to $3,000.

The ministry emphasized that the information circulated on social media was completely baseless and should not be taken seriously. They urged both relevant organizations and the general public to disregard the misinformation.

The CERPAC is a document that enables foreign individuals to live and work in Nigeria for a two-year period. Upon expiry, it can be renewed depending on the validity of the employer’s expatriate quota.

Breaking: Tinubu declares state of emergency on food security

In a significant move, President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security in Nigeria. The President has also instructed that all matters related to food and water availability and affordability be addressed by the National Security Council. This announcement comes as a response to the rising cost of food and the impact it has had on the Nigerian population.

To allete the effects of the subsidy removal, President Tinubu has directed the immediate release of fertilizers and grains to farmers and households. The aim is to ensure that food remains accessible to all Nigerians. In addition, there will be a greater focus on irrigation of farmlands to guarantee year-round food production.

To further enhance food production, the Federal Government will collaborate with states to establish ranches dedicated to grazing reserves. The government will bear the cost of the land for these ranches. Moreover, the government plans to activate land banks across the country, which will increase the availability of arable land for farming.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has advised middlemen holding onto grain supplies to release them, as prices are expected to decrease once the government begins distributing grains. This measure will contribute to making food more affordable to the general population.

President Tinubu’s administration is taking immediate, medium, and long-term interventions to address the food inflation crisis. These interventions include the creation of a National Commodity Board that will review and stabilize food prices. The government will also work with key stakeholders in the agricultural sector to support the intervention effort.

The administration is committed to protecting farmers and farmlands from attacks to encourage agricultural activities. The Central Bank will continue to play a major role in funding the agricultural value chain.

Transportation and storage of agricultural products are also being addressed. Steps will be taken to reduce the cost of transporting food by exploring alternative means such as rail and water transport. Existing warehouses and tanks will be revamped to improve storage and reduce waste.

Additionally, efforts will be made to increase revenue from food exports and improve trade facilitation. The government plans to work closely with the Nigerian Customs to remove bottlenecks in the import and export processes.

The ultimate goal of these interventions is to boost employment and job creation. The agricultural sector already accounts for a significant portion of employment in Nigeria, and the aim is to double this percentage in the long term. President Tinubu is committed to creating between five to ten million more jobs within the agricultural value chain.

President Tinubu calls on all Nigerians to collaborate with the government in ensuring the success of these interventions. The administration is determined to meet the essential needs of the population and leave no one behind.

Foundation tasks Tinubu on primary education funding

Credit: Guardian Nigeria

The Toyosi Akure Foundation (TAF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the primary education sector in Nigeria. Toyosi Akure, the founder of TAF, made this appeal during the launch of the payment of common entrance examination fees for primary six students in Yagba West Local Council of Kogi State. Akure emphasized the importance of investing in and improving the primary education sector as it plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the country.

Akure, a successful businessman and philanthropist, highlighted the challenges facing Nigeria’s education system. He urged President Tinubu to take a more active role in improving and financing the sector, particularly primary education. While primary education is primarily the responsibility of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at the state level, funding is a shared responsibility between the federal, state, and local governments.

According to a 2022 report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), 20 million Nigerians are currently not enrolled in school. This alarming statistic indicates that many young people are not receiving the necessary education to succeed in the present and future. Akure warned that if this trend continues, a significant portion of the youth population will lack basic reading skills, making them unemployable and unproductive.

To address these issues, Akure urged President Tinubu to prioritize education funding. He recalled the first republic era of Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the old southwest region, when 30% of the budget was allocated to education. Akure lamented the current state of primary education, highlighting challenges such as insufficient resources, crowded classrooms, poor maintenance, and inadequate supervision.

While acknowledging the financial constraints faced by the government, Akure suggested exploring Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to bridge the funding gap. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure adequate resources and investment in the education sector.

In addition to advocating for government support, the Toyosi Akure Foundation has taken a proactive step by paying examination fees for primary school pupils in the Yagba West Local Council. Akure expressed the foundation’s commitment to annually covering these fees for all primary school students in the area. This initiative stems from the belief that education is the greatest legacy that can be bestowed upon a child, serving as the cornerstone for social, political, and economic development in a nation.

By urging President Tinubu to prioritize primary education and taking direct action through the foundation, Toyosi Akure aims to contribute to the improvement of Nigeria’s education system. The hope is that this call to action will resonate with stakeholders and lead to meaningful changes that benefit the country’s youth and its future.

Oj_Gist (

)