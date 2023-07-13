Today’s Headlines: Anambra will Not Abide By Sit-at-Home Order From Non-State Actor, Obi condemns Benue, Plateau killings, sit-at-home in S/East

Anambra will not abide by sit-at-home order from non-state actors

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Anambra state Government, under the leadership of Gov. Charles Soludo, has vowed not to obey directives from non-State actors on any illegal sit-at-home order.

The State Government has directed that henceforth residents should ignore the sit-at-home order by unauthorised individuals or groups in the state.

The decision is contained in a press release on Thursday in Awka, by Mr Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo.

According to the press release, the decision was necessitated by a recent order to sit at home given by one Simon Ekpa.

The release, which described the order as illegal, urged residents of the state not to comply with such directives from non-state actors or blame themselves for such compliance.

“Such directives should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South East.

Obi condemns Benue, Plateau killings, sit-at-home in S/East

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, has condemned the criminal activities and sit-at-home by a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Obi, who is also the former governor of Anambra, made this known in series of tweets on Thursday in Lagos.

Obi said the criminal activities were causing undue hardship on the people, saying that this must be nipped in the bud.

He further lamented the killings in the South-East, Benue and Plateau and called for a more strategic approach to stop the mayhem.

The presidential candidate, therefore, urged critical stakeholders and leaders of traditional, Christian, and Muslim groups to continue pushing for peace among their people in the way and manner they conducted themselves

Obi noted that it was unacceptable that hundreds of innocent lives would continue to be wasted in the country needlessly through communal clashes, bandits, and kidnapping activities.

“The rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodletting, particularly in the North Central zone of the country, and the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South-East are all becoming very worrisome.

Photo Credit: Google

“Also disturbing is the continued disruption of business and social activities in the region over the Sit-at-Home directive, purported to be coming from (IPOB) when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive.

“What is going on in the South-East therefore, is essentially a criminal activity that must be tackled with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike,” he said.

Release Kanu, fix deplorable S’East roads, Ubani begs Tinubu

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

Former chairman, Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Dr. Monday Ubani, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to kickstart the healing process in the South East by releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and fixing the deplorable roads in the region.

Ubani in a letter to President Tinubu commended the recent drastic measures taken by the President to tackle the numerous challenges in the country and pleaded that similar efforts should also be extended to tackling the insecurity and poor infrastructure problems in the South East

The rights lawyer said the first step towards ensuring peace in the South East was a political solution to the endless incarceration of Kanu and advised the President to release him to the governors of the region.

Police nab suspect over attack on Apostle Suleiman

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

The Police on Thursday said they have arrested a suspect over the Oct. 21, 2022 attack on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministeries along Benin-Auchi road.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this at a media briefing in Abuja.

Adejobi said the suspect was a member of the seven-man gang responsible for the attack on the convoy of the clergyman where six people, including three police officers were gruesomely murdered.

He said the suspect was apprehended following intensive investigation into the fatal attack on the convoy, adding that he will be charged for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder.

Adejobi said five AK47 Rifles, 2 K2 Assault rifles, 180 live ammunition and four suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) were recovered from the suspect’s apartment.

The police spokesman said some of the rifles recovered from the suspect were rifles snatched from the three police officers murdered during the attack.

According to him, the suspect has confessed that he joined the vicious gang in 2021 after his release from Olokuta Correctional Center where he has been on remand since 2019 for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

Breaking: Court gives DSS 7 days to release Emefiele

Photo Credit: Vanguard

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama, on Thursday, ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to within seven days, release the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, from detention or charge him to court.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Hamza Muazu, held that Emefiele’s continued detention without trial, amounted to a gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

Justice Muazu held that the Nigerian Constitution was founded on the rule of law which he said pre-supposed that everything must be done according to the law.

“Detention, no matter how small can amount to a breach of fundamental rights,” the court held, adding that since allegations against the embattled suspended CBN Governor contained bailable offences, the DSS ought to grant him administrative bail, pending his prosecution.

Nevertheless, the court, said that there was evidence before it to show that there was an order from an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court that permitted the security agency to detain Emefiele for a period of 14 days to enable it to conclude its investigations.

It held that Emefiele did not establish that his arrest, detention and investigation was unlawful since it was based on a valid court order.

Describing the DSS as a reputable institution mandated to guarantee internal security of the country, Justice Muazu, said it must conduct its operations with strict adherence to provisions of the Constitution.

“Though I am in sympathy with the Applicant (Emefiele), but my sentiment will not go far to deliver judgement by granting all the reliefs sought by the Applicant.

“The Applicant has not shown that his arrest, detention and investigation were unlawful.

Kogi Poll: Bello scared of my popularity — Ajaka, SDP Candidate

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Embattled Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has said Governor Yahaya Bello is afraid of his popularity to become the next governor of Kogi State.

Ajaka, who said that the governor is after his life, insisted that he was not allowed to contest the governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kogi state.

Speaking on Channel Television’s ‘Politics Today, on Wednesday, Ajaka said, “It is worthy of note to state that I didn’t lose at the APC primaries. I was not allowed to participate in the primaries because the governor procured a court order restraining me from participating in that primary.

“Immediately after the primary, where I was excluded, I made the case before the former President, Muhamadu Buhari. I told him Bello is a threat to my life. He told me to put it into writing, which I did.

“I also informed the then-IG that Yahayah Bello had threatened to kill me. My petition is before the former IG, the former President, and the former NSA. Also worthy of note is that since I moved from APC to SDP, it has been attack upon attack.

“The issue is that the governor is not on the ballot, but he has taken it upon himself to campaign for the APC Governorship candidate, Ahmed Usman-Ododo. He should allow us to compete. I am not saying it is a crime to campaign for his candidate; what I am saying is that he should allow us to tell the people of the state what we can do for them and let them make their choice.

Nasu001 (

)