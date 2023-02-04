Today’s Headlines: Anambra LP Guber Candidate Umeh Appeals Disqualification, Obi Campaigns In Ebonyi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Anambra LP Senatorial Candidate Umeh Appeals Disqualification

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Court of Appeal sitting in Awka, Anambra State has granted the Anambra Central senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Victor Umeh, the permission to serve his Notice of Appeal on Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party through substituted means.

Counsel for the appellant, Alex Ejesieme, in a motion experte with Appeal No. CA/AW/24/2023, told the court that the bailiff had made several efforts to serve Ekwunife directly without success.

(Photo credit: Google)

Obi Campaigns In Ebonyi

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has assured his supporters and people of the South-East that his government will turn the region into Nigeria’s industrial hub if elected into office in February 25 election.

He also challenged those who turned up at the rally in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Friday, and the rest of Nigerians to hold him responsible if a new Nigeria does emerge with him in office.

ICPC Arrests Bank Manager For Preventing ATMs From Dispensing New Notes

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Amanager of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) branch in Osogbo, Osun State capital, has been arrested for allegedly preventing Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) loaded with cash from dispensing money to customers.

The spokesperson of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Azuka Ogugua, in a statement on Friday said the cash bundles were loaded into the ATMs while still wrapped, and as such, could not be dispensed through the machines.

Makinde Suspends Campaign Activities Over Fuel, Naira Crises

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Friday announced the suspension of his campaign activities over the unending fuel and new naira-note crisis across the country.

Makinde said this during the unveiling of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road.

Kwankwaso Presents NNPP Flag To Ajadi, Others At Southwest Rally In Ibadan

Photo credit: guardian nigeria

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, made headlines in Ibadan on Thursday as he formally presented the party’s flag to several party members, including Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the Ogun governorship candidate of the party; Olukayode Joshua Popoola, the Oyo governorship candidate, and Otunba Jim-Kamal for Lagos.

The presentation took place at the Southwest rally of the party held at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, where thousands of the party’s supporters came out to show their support.

