Today’s Headlines: Anambra: Father, two sons die in Nnewi building collapse; Road accident claims six in Osun – FRSC

Anambra: Father, two sons die in Nnewi building collapse

A builder identified as Chizoba Aniefuna and his two sons have lost their lives following the collapse of a three-story building with a penthouse at Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

Also trapped in the building, which was still under construction, was a relative of the builder, who eyewitnesses said was later rescued and rushed to St. Felix Hospital, Nnewi.

When officials of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, and the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Engr. Chris Obiora arrived at the scene, manual labourers were seen on a rescue mission as the excavator brought to rescue the victims broke down at the site.

Road accident claims six in Osun – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Osun State Command, said six persons lost their lives in an accident that occurred on the Imesi-Ile highway in the state.

The Sector Commander, Henry Benamesia, said this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said two vehicles had a head-on collision on Saturday at about 9: 44 p.m. due to brake failure of one of them, resulting in the death of six persons.

He said that an articulated vehicle (Red DAF) without a number plate, collided with another blue commercial truck on Imesi -Ile hill with casualties due to speeding.

Kaduna gov orders probe into mosque killing

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Sunday, directed the police to investigate the bandits’ attack on Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government Area of the state, which led to the killing of seven worshippers in a mosque.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Lawal Shehu, released in Kaduna on Sunday.

Sani, while describing the killing as wicked and barbaric, vowed that the government would not rest on its oars until peace was restored in all parts of the state.

Obaseki, Shaibu rift worsens as Edo relocates deputy gov’s office

The rift between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu may come to a head next week as the deputy is set to be relocated to a building outside the Government House.

Sunday PUNCH discovered on Saturday that the new office is situated at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

Problem between the first two prominent citizens of the state gained prominence when Shaibu approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop his impeachment. However, the governor and the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, denied such move.

Shaibu may have incurred the wrath of the governor due to his desire to succeed his boss, who insisted that it is the turn of Edo Central to produce the next governor of the state.

At an interdenominational service held at the Government House last Sunday, security personnel denied the deputy governor from having access to the governor, the same day he pledged allegiance to Obaseki, but said his (Shaibu) governorship aspiration was still intact.

The drama turned ugly on Monday with the state government disbanding the media team of the deputy governor after an altercation earlier in the day at a state function led Shaibu to storm out of the venue.

