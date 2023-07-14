Today’s Headlines: Amaechi Doesn’t Merit Rivers Ministerial Slot-APC Chieftain, Tinubu Off To Kenya For AU Meeting﻿

Amaechi doesn’t merit Rivers ministerial slot, says APC chieftain

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A leader of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has said President Bola Tinubu has no reason or justification to give the state’s ministerial slot to either former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, or Senator Magnus Abe, stressing that both men undermined his election in Rivers State.

Rather, Okocha asked Tinubu to pick the immediate-past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as minister from the state.

According to him, Wike supported Tinubu’s presidential ambition both financially and materially.

Tinubu Off To Kenya For AU Meeting﻿

Photo credit: Dailytrust

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart for Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, July 15, to participate in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU).

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement on Friday, said the President as the Chairperson of ECOWAS will join Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the AU Member-States, and high-level dignitaries at the mid-year meeting which will take place on Sunday, July 16.

He said President Tinubu would present a report on the status of regional integration in ECOWAS, highlighting actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to deepen integration through trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, peace, security and stability.

Alake added that the 5th MYCM, which is convening under the AU’s theme for 2023 christened “Acceleration of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation,” will bring together the Bureau of the AU Assembly, comprising the Heads of State and Government from Comoros, Botswana, Burundi, and Senegal, as well as the leaders of the eight RECs.

Tinubu declares state of emergency on food security

Photo credit: The Sun

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, declaring a state of emergency on food security in response to alarming increase in food inflation nationwide.

His spokesperson, Dele Alake, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after a meeting between Tinubu and stakeholders on agriculture and food production value-chain.

He said Tinubu announced several short-term and long term measures to secure the country’s food supply, including establishing ranches in collaboration with State Governments to incorporate grazing reserves, and check farmers/herders conflicts.

Alake briefed alongside Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Zacch Adedeji; Special Adviser on Industry, Trade and Investment, John Uwajumogu; Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Wale Adeniyi and others,

Disclosing the details of the Presidential Intervention on Food Security, food Pricing and Sustainability, Presidential spokesman, Alake, explained that measures in the action plan would include an immediate release of fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal.⁣ He also disclosed that the President has approved that all matters pertaining to food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.

NYSC begs Oborevwori to provide ambulance for orientation camp

Photo credit:

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Delta State on Friday appealed to the state government to provide an ambulance for the Orientation Camp at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The provision of an ambulance for the camp, according to the state coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Also Olusegun, would facilitate the movement of emergency health cases to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Asaba.

Olusegun made the appeal during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members posted to the state.

The NYSC coordinator who thanked the government and people of Delta for their unflinching support to the scheme, stressed that the ambulance has become imperative in view of the growing population of corps members and the proximity to a tertiary healthcare facility.

He also appealed to the government to complete all ongoing projects in the camp.

Olusegun who said the camp opened on July 12, disclosed that as at the time of the ceremony, a total of 1,230 corps members comprising 540 males and 690 females had been registered.

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)