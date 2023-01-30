Today’s Headlines: Allow Tinubu Replicate Lagos Miracle, OBJ; Govt Appointments Based On Nepotism

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Allow Tinubu replicate Lagos miracle’

Photo Credit: The Nation

Progressive Middle Belt Group, comprising professionals of middle belt extraction, has urged Nigerians to give All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the chance to replicate his achievements as Lagos State governor at the centre.

It made the call at the inauguration of the Ogun Chapter of the organisation at Akinrogun Osoba House, Abeokuta.

State Coordinator Alhaji Rahmon Alamu Olanrewaju said the challenges facing the country require a president with a keen understanding of the issues to tackle them.

Obasanjo: Government appointments based on nepotism, mediocrity — not merit

Photo Credit: The Cable

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says government appointments are based on “favouritism” and not on merit or competence.

The former president said this on Saturday in a statement while felicitating the Federal Government College, Kaduna, on its 50th anniversary.

Photo Credit: Google

While speaking on the subject of unity in Nigeria, Obasanjo expressed concern about the current state of affairs in the country.

He said the economic situation in the country has increased hardship, insecurity, and affected the quality of leadership.

APC Takes Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ Manifesto To Nigerian Youths

Photo Credit: Leadership

Youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and creating business incubation hubs and skills acquisition centres for Nigeria’s teeming youths have been identified as keys in igniting a social change and economic development in Nigeria.

This was the focus of a one-day round table discussion on “Renewed Hope” manifesto dubbed: “Race to 2023: Consolidating grounds through the Sights & Sounds of the Renewed Hope” as adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Abuja at the weekend.

Most of the panelists stressed the need for Nigerians to understand the realities in practice of some critical components of the “Renewed Hope” manifesto of Asiwaju, as the provision for youth empowerment and entrepreneurship and to encourage commercial banks to simplify the process of obtaining loans/capital for the youths with marketable ideas.

Adamawa: Gov Fintiri reacts to death of Pastor Hinjari, ex-council boss

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has expressed dismay over the killing of a leading Pastor, Apostle Jerry Hinjari; and death of a former local council chairman, Abdullahi Duda.

Apostle Hinjari, who was the founder and presiding pastor of a Yola-based church, Christ Nation International, was found dead on Thursday, January 26, after he was abducted from his house in the Adamawa State capital the night before.

In a statement passed to newsmen Sunday evening by Governor Fintiri’s Press Secretary, Humhashi Wonosikou, the governor said the killing of the pastor devastated him.

