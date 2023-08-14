Today’s Headlines: Allow Niger Return To Democratic Govt – Obi Tells Nigeria; APC Policies Anti-People – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Allow Niger Republic Return To Democratic Government –Obi Tells Nigeria, ECOWAS

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, is of the view that the people of Niger Republic should be allowed, their national institutions, the opportunity to revert quickly to a representative democratic government.

This is even as he has described the ongoing political crisis in Niger Republic as a matter of dire and urgent national interest and security to Nigeria.

Obi said that primacy must be given to dialogue and diplomacy towards a resolution with minimal disruptive impact on Nigeria and the West African sub-region, regardless of the positions taken by other various parties.

In a statement issued his verified social media platform on Sunday, the former Anambra State governor applauded the respective mediatory efforts by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and His Royal Highness Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, yesterday, described the policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government as anti people.

He said the policies have caused much economic hardship on citizens and that the February 25 election showed that Nigerians were tired of the ruling party.

Speaking on the theme “Vice, virtue and time: The three things that shall never stand still” at the church auditorium, in Lagos, Bakare said President Bola Tinubu’s actions, since assuming office, have been impulsive and have worsened the economy.

He lamented that the fuel subsidy removal by Tinubu had taken a heavy toll on Nigerians just as he challenged the president to tackle corruption and not compound the woes of Nigerians.

Mr President kill corruption, and not Nigerians. No economy can thrive on impunity,” he said.

Bakare lauded Nigerians for their doggedness amid the ongoing difficulties.

He said: “ I salute the Nigerian citizen who has, for so long a time, borne the brunt of the capricious policies of political actors and the greed of a colluding elite. From a wrongly implemented naira redesign policy to an impulsive fuel subsidy removal announcement and from a drowning of purchasing power in an attempt to float the naira, to an unbearable increase in the cost of basic amenities, the past and recent months have been particularly excruciating for the Nigerian citizen.

We Struck To Avert Threat Against Nigeria, Niger—Gen Tchiani

Leader of the military junta in the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, said weekend that the coup in which they overthrew President Mohammad Bazoum was well intended and was carried out to avert an imminent threat that would have affected not only the Niger Republic but also Nigeria.

This came as the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, for the second time in a week, appealed to the Federal Government to take head-on, the corruption, insecurity and skewed appointments in the country, rather than declaring war on Niger Republic.

Recall that prior to ECOWAS leaders’ decision to adopt a military option against the coup leaders in Niger Republic last weekend, the Catholic Bishops had advised the chairman, President Bola Tinubu, and other West African leaders not to give in to military intervention in the country.

This is even as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, advised the Federal Government and ECOWAS to prioritize diplomacy, instead of military force to resolve the standoff with the coupists in Niger Republic.

All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory Hopeless–APC scribe

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has described the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election as “hopeless”.

Recall that President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC emerged victorious with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coming second, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was third.

However, both Atiku and Obi have taken to court to dispute the results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Basiru, while featuring in a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, dismissed the case of the opposition parties.

Responding to speculation that the APC is getting ready for a rerun election, Basiru said although he was not supposed to make comments on a matter that is sub judice, “but since you have asked me,” he added, “from my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing same.

