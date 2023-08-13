Today’s Headlines: Allow Niger Republic Return To Democratic Government – Obi, Tinubu Mourns Laro

Allow Niger Republic Return To Democratic Govt – Obi

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, is of the view that the people of Niger Republic should be allowed, their national institutions, the opportunity to revert quickly to a representative democratic government.

This is even as he has described the ongoing political crisis in Niger Republic as a matter of dire and urgent national interest and security to Nigeria.

Obi said that primacy must be given to dialogue and diplomacy towards a resolution with minimal disruptive impact on Nigeria and the West African sub-region, regardless of the positions taken by other various parties.

Tinubu Mourns Laro

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the news of the passing of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.

The president, who paid tribute to the late diplomat in a statement signed by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, extended his condolences to Ambassador Laro’s family, the diplomatic community, as well as the government and people of Kwara State.

President Tinubu, who recognised Ambassador Laro’s tireless dedication in fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure, saluted his commitment to diplomacy and the impactful role he played in ensuring the success of his first foreign trip to France in June this year after assumption of office.

4 Die In Communal Land Dispute In Enugu

At least four persons have lost their lives while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed when Oyofo, and Awha, communities clashed over land dispute at Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Friday.

Among the properties destroyed were one tricycle and five motorcycles.

While confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday, said that twelve suspects were arrested in connection with the murder the four casualties during the dispute.

IG To Establish Special Intervention Squad

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced plans to establish a Special Intervention Squad to deal with security threats in the country.

Egbetokun disclosed this when he led the police force management team on a courtesy call to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Saturday at Government House.

He solicited support from the Kano State government in order to succeed with Kano being one of the pilot states.

