Today’s Headlines: Alleged contempt: FG moves to jail labor leaders, Osinbajo Apologises For Missing APC Caucus Meeting

Alleged contempt: FG moves to jail labor leaders

The Federal Government has filed a fresh action against the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, for allegedly defying an order restraining the duo from embarking on strike.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The “notice of consequences of disobedience to order of the court”, titled “Form 48,” was filed in Abuja on Wednesday, before the National Industrial Court. The applicants are the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation, while the various leaders of organized labor are listed as respondents.

“TAKE NOTICE that unless you obey the Direction contained in the Order of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, delivered by Honourable Justice Y. Anuwe on June 5th, 2023, as per the attached Enrolled Order, you will be guilty of Contempt of Court and will be liable to be sentenced to prison.”

Osinbajo Apologises For Missing APC Caucus Meeting

The immediate past vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling Party, APC, even as he expressed his regrets for his inability to attend the caucus meeting of the Party scheduled for Wednesday 2nd August 2023.

Source: Leadership

In a letter of apology addressed to the Acting Chairman of the Party, the former VP explained that he was already abroad for engagements to which he had long been committed when he received the invitation to the meeting.

He had canceled some of his engagements abroad to be available for the two previously scheduled caucus meetings of the Party which had to be postponed due to exigencies. While wishing the APC fruitful deliberations, he expressed his fidelity to the Party and his availability for future meetings and activities.

Community protests demolition seeks Sanwo-Olu’s intervention

Residents of the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State have protested the ongoing demolition of houses by the Lagos State Task Force, which has seen many residents lose their belongings and homes.

Source: Punch papers

PUNCH Metro reports that a similar protest had been held at the state House of House Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja, a day earlier, where protesters were seen with placards with inscriptions such as “Say no to land grabbers and wrong demolition”, “Please help us in Oworonshoki “ and “We plead to the government to come to our rescue.”

PUNCH Metro had earlier reported that several women and children had been rendered homeless as some hooded task force officials invaded the community, burnt houses, and demolished others. During the Wednesday protest that took place in Oworonshoki, protesters, including women and children, were seen rolling on the floor and begging the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene in the matter.

Driver, passenger escape death in Ogun auto crash

Two persons, a driver, and his passenger, escaped death when their vehicle rammed into a streetlight pole on the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State in the late hours of Wednesday, destroying it in the process.

Source: Punch papers

PUNCH METRO gathered that the accident occurred when the truck, which was loaded with cassava, tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle before the driver lost control, resulting in the collision. An eyewitness who spoke with our correspondent said that two persons were involved, but none of the victims sustained any degree of injury.

He said, “What happened was that the truck driver was trying to avoid another vehicle that tried to overtake it, which I think led to the driver losing control and colliding with the culvert and the streetlight pole.” When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident.

