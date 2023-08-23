Today’s Headlines: Alleged bribery: Ex-minister Diezani to appear in UK court October 2, Tinubu greets Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111 at 67.

Alleged bribery: Ex-minister Diezani to appear in UK court October 2

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, will appear in court in the British capital on October 2 after being charged with bribery offences relating to her time in office, the UK National Crime Agency said on Tuesday.

Recall that earlier this year, British authorities said they had provided evidence to US prosecutors allowing them to recover $53.1 million in assets allegedly linked to her.

Alison-Madueke has been on bail since first being arrested in London in October 2015.Soon after her arrest, her family’s lawyer told AFP she would strongly contest corruption allegations that have dogged her during and after her time in former president Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

She has been linked to a string of money laundering, bribery and asset recovery cases in Nigeria, as well as in Italy and the United States.

In a newspaper interview in November 2015, she was quoted as saying, “I challenge anyone to come forward with facts showing that I stole government or public money.

“I’ve never stolen Nigeria’s money.”

Alison-Madueke, who was in office from 2010 to 2015, was the first woman to be oil minister in Nigeria and the first female president of the global oil cartel, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The head of the NCA’s international corruption unit, Andy Kelly, said, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.”

Tinubu greets Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111 at 67.

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Sokoto Sultanate Council, as the revered royal father and Spiritual Leader of Muslims in Nigeria turns 67 on August 24, 2023.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said he shared in the moment of joy and thanksgiving with the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi Order, who also serves as Head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (Society for the Support of Islam) and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

According to the statement, “President Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan of Sokoto, who has, since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country, and beyond, personally traveling, intervening, mediating, and chairing meetings on the need for harmony.

“The President extols Sultan’s magnanimity, friendliness, and neighbourly outlook on life, seizing every opportunity to educate citizens on the benefits of amity in the society, while providing platforms for solidifying Nigeria’s unity, such as instituting the Peace Accord for elections as a member of the National Peace Committee.

FG to construct flyover on Abuja-Lokoja highway to mitigate flooding – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi said the Federal Government will construct a flyover to mitigate the problem of flooding along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

Umahi stated this during an inspection of ongoing construction works on the Abuja-Lokoja road, a day after his assumption of office.

The minister, alongside the Governor Yahaya Bello of of Kogi state, and some directors in the ministry, visited some work sites on the road.

Umahi said, “We have seen the area that always gets flooded at the Koton Karfe section and the only solution to it is to do a flyover on it to fly above the flood level. That will really work because it is about 1.6 kilometres which will take five flyovers, you know, multiplied by two.

“So we are going to be making a proposal and submit to Mr President to give us his nod because we are looking for permanent solutions to our problems.”

Also speaking on the project, the Kogi governor commended the minister for choosing to visit the state as his first field assignment.

Bello said, “For Mr President to deploy the Honourable Minister a day after swearing- in to come and look into this particular problem is commendable. I think we can’t ask for more.

“The road is going to be designed in such a way that no matter the flooding that will ever come, our road will stand the test of time, and I thank you sir.”

Jigawa Governor off to Kigali on six-day official trip

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa has written to the state’s House of Assembly that he will begin a six-day official trip to Rwanda beginning on Wednesday.

The Speaker, Haruna Aliyu, read the governor’s letter on the floor of the House on Wednesday.

“This is to inform the honourable House that I intend to embark on a six-day official trip to Rwanda.

The trip is for a retreat organised by the UNDP and the Nigerian Governors Forum for all governors.

“This will be taking place in Kigali from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, both days inclusive

