Today’s Headlines: All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory ‘Terribly Hopeless’ – APC Secretary Basiru, Obi Eulogises Oyegun At 84

All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory ‘Terribly Hopeless’ – APC Secretary Basiru.

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, says the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu in this year’s presidential election are “terribly hopeless”.

According to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as the second, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was third. However, both candidates have disputed the results.

Basiru, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, was unequivocal in his dismissal of the cases. Asked to respond to speculation that the APC is gearing up for a rerun election, Basiru began by saying he was not supposed to make comments on a matter that is sub judice.

“But since you have asked me,” he added, “from my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing same.

“They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless.”

Obi Eulogises Oyegun At 84

LAGOS – The Ukomu Igala Organisation (UIO), the apex socio-cultural or­ganisation for the people of Igala ethnic nationalities, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating one of their sons, Alhaji Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, as a minister.

According to a statement issued by the Lagos branch of the group, the body thanked President Tinubu for remem­bering the late political icon of Kogi State and the Igala nation, Prince Abubakar Audu, who was coasting home to victory in the 2015 governorship election, when he suddenly died leading to the emergence of Yahaya Belo, who became the state Chief Executive.

The statement, jointly signed by Sir James Opaluwa and Chief Abubakar Agene, the State Chairman and Secretary, respectively, called on all Igala and Kogi State indigenes to rally round Alhaji Abubakar Audu to enable him have a successful tenure as a minister.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Pe­ter Obi, has congratulated the former governor of Edo state, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, on his 84th birthday anniversary.

Obi in a tweet Saturday also commended Edo State Gover­nor, Godwin Obaseki, for es­tablishing an institution in his honour.

“My Family and I join other Nigerians to celebrate a most distinguished Nigerian, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, on his 84th birthday.

“We equally thank the gov­ernor of Edo State, His Excel­lency Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for honouring Chief Oyegun with the establishment of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) being com­missioned today.

NURTW: NLC threatens to picket Police HQ, others over harassment, intimidation.

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Sunday fumed over alleged police harassment and intimidation of union leaders, threatening to picket the Police Headquarters and police stations nationwide if the Inspector General of Police, IGP, does not end the illegal action.

Specifically, NLC raised the alarm over what it described as illegal interference by the IGP in the internal affairs of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, one of NLC’s affiliates.

In a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, Nigerians recalled that the NURTW had had its lawful activities restricted and shackled in Lagos State and other South West states of Oyo, Osun, and Ondo despite the pronouncement of the Courts to the contrary.

NLC noted that having felt unchallenged and thus invincible, the same forces that forcefully took over the Union in these states and renamed them in some as Lands and Parks seek to expand their reach nationwide.

Niger crisis: Don’t resort to military action to ensure peace, Catholic Archbishop warns FG.

In a strong call for peaceful resolutions to the crisis in the Niger Republic and the improved management of resources, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has emphasized that Nigeria cannot afford to resort to military action to ensure peace.Instead, he advocated for a focus on dialogue.

Delivering the homily at the Church of St. Anthony, Angwan Gede, Abuja, the Archbishop also highlighted the need to redirect substantial funds, which could otherwise be used in military conflict, to address the pressing hardships faced by the Nigerian people.

His remarks came as Nigeria grapples with high fuel prices, business disruptions, insecurity, corruption, and poverty.

“We are a nation richly blessed, but the mismanagement of our resources continues to take its toll on us,” Archbishop Kaigama stated.

“The humongous amounts to be contributed by Nigeria if the option of a military solution is taken, should instead be channeled in confronting the hardships Nigerians are facing.”

