Today’s Headlines: All materials used for 2023 elections were printed in Nigeria – INEC Chair-Yakubu, APC Drags Osun State Governor, Adeleke To Court For Appointing Himself As Commissioner For Works

All materials used for 2023 elections were printed in Nigeria – INEC Chair

Photo credit: Vanguard

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says all sensitive and non-sensitive materials used for the 2023 general election were printed in Nigeria.

Yakubu stated this during the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the ongoing review of the 2023 general election held on Monday in Abuja.“I am glad to report that the printing of all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 General Election was entirely done in Nigeria“

This is the first time in 44 years since the transition to democratic rule in 1979 that this great step was taken and achieved.

“This is in spite of the record number of 93.4 million registered voters and over 500 million ballot papers, result sheets and other documents for the five categories of the main elections and supplementary polls.

Photo credit: Google

APC Drags Osun State Governor, Adeleke To Court For Appointing Himself As Commissioner For Works

Photo credit: SaharaReporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State chapter, has dragged the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the State High Court for appointing himself as the Commissioner for Works in the state.

Governor Adeleke had on Wednesday announced himself as the Commissioner for Works and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, as Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs, an appointment objected to by the main opposition, APC.

In the suit marked HOS/03/79/2023 and filed against Governor Adeleke, His deputy, Adewusi, Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the Osun State House of Assembly as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents, the plaintiff is asking “Whether, by Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), a State Governor can, and a fortiori, the 1st Defendant, during the period when he holds office as the governor, hold any other executive office.

“Whether, by Section 192(2) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), a person can be validly appointed a Commissioner of the Government of a State if his nomination is not forwarded to and received by the State’s House of Assembly for purposes of confirmation.”

Nigerians Are Living Dangerously On Keg Of Gunpowder Through Your Poor Policies – Obasanjo Knocks President Tinubu

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has scolded the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government, saying Nigerians are now living “dangerously on a keg of gunpowder” through “policies poorly and thoughtlessly implemented or bad policy and no policy at all.”

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja while giving the keynote address at the public presentation of the book titled, “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,” written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance, Olusegun Aganga.

President Tinubu, represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun, also unveiled the book.

The former president, Obasanjo, said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

Security: We’ll Create Constitutional Roles for Traditional Rulers, Says Senate

Photo credit: Thisday

The leadership of the 10th Senate has pledged to amend Nigeria’s constitution with a view to create definite roles for traditional rulers in the governance of the country especially in the area of security.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, gave the assurance when he received in his office monarchs across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Akpabio stated this while responding to a request by the traditional rulers on the issue.

He said the roles of the royal fathers in governance, particularly on security matters, were very important .

The Senate President said: “Your request for constitutional role in governance is not strange to us and in particular to me based on my background.

Group Alleges Grand Plot To Assassinate Atiku, Berates Attempted Boko Haram Attack On His Home

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

A non-governmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has described the recent attacks on the properties and businesses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a grand plot to assassinate him.

The group stated that way too many attacks on Atiku are targeted at debarring him from reclaiming the mandate rightfully handed àto him by Nigerians.

According to Mr. Bukky Adeniyi, FOWN’s Director-General in a statement issued on Monday, “the attempt on Atiku’s properties in Adamawa brings to the fore the fact that his good fortune at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is already sending jitters down President Bola Tinubu’s spine.”

Adeniyi alleged that Tinubu’s covert moves to halt the wheel of justice having been exposed speaks volumes of their resort to the assassination attempt and confrontation on Atiku.

He said: “We at Face of Waziri-Nigeria are not surprised by the turn of events seeing Atiku is etching closer to victory at the tribunal, the arson and clear assassination attempt on his life is the last cadre of onslaught.

“A group of people supposedly claimed to be terrorists planned an attack on Alhaji Atiku Yola Adamawa resident and his American Nigeria University and other establishments of Atiku in Adamawa state on Sunday night just yesterday.

