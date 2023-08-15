Today’s Headlines: Alia, Deputy Unqualified To Contest–Hon Titus Uba To Tribunal; Davido Seeks Prayer For NG

Alia, Deputy Unqualified To Contest–Uba To Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in Benue State, Hon Titus Uba, yesterday urged the governorship elections tribunal in the state to nullify the declaration of Hyacinth Alia and Samuel Ode as governor and deputy governor of Benue State.

The petitioners stated this through their counsel, Efut Okon, SAN, while adopting their final written addresses in their petition challenging the declaration of Hyacinth Alia as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Benue State.

The PDP and Uba in the petition marked EPT/BN/GOV/01/2023 alleged that governor Alia and his deputy Ode were at the time of the election, not qualified to contest the election as their sponsorship was invalid having been done 44 days to the date of the election, which is less than the mandatory period of 180 days required by law for political parties to submit the names of their candidates, and that the deputy governor presented a forged certificate to INEC in his form EC-9.

Davido Seeks Prayer For NG

Popular singer Davido has pleaded mass intercession for Nigeria.

The removal of fuel subsidy has worsened hardship in Africa’s largest economy, sending many into abject poverty.

The DMW frontman tweeted: “Pray for Nigeria.”

Davido’s request elected positive and negative reactions from his followers.

Coups Motivated By Bad Governance – Prof Bolaji Akinyemi

Nigeria’s former External Affairs Minister and Professor of political science, Bolaji Akinyemi, has said that Coups are motivated by bad governance.

Prof Bolaji Akinyemi stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on the backdrop of the ongoing military takeover in Niger Republic.

He said, “Coups have been motivated by bad governance. Not only bad governance, there is something that has crept into the language of political scientists, which is called civilian coups.

This is when you have the sitting president who manipulates the constitution for term elongation. Some even scrapped the concept of term limitation.

The Central African Republic has done so, having completed the regulation two terms he now introduced a new constitutional amendment having seven years starting with him.

Security, Welfare Of Citizens Purpose Of Any Leadership – Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has said that provision of security and general welfare of citizens is the purpose of any leadership.

The Sultan was speaking when he received Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10 Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Lawal Daura who paid him a courtesy visit at his Palace in Sokoto metropolis.

He said there is need for peace to support any meaningful development in the society, adding that “we need peace to practice our religions and even worship our creator.”

The Monarch further reiterated that the purpose of any leadership is to take care of the general welfare of citizens within the society, which includes the provision of general security, says Sultan.

” It becomes necessary to advice security agencies, including the Police to take security measures towards achieving peaceful coexistence between diverse ethnic and religious bodies.

