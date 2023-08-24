Today’s Headlines: Algeria, Egypt Warn ECOWAS, Reject Proposed Military Intervention In Niger Republic; Army invites NSCDC in the fight against insecurity In Kaduna

Algeria, Egypt Warn ECOWAS, Reject Proposed Military Intervention In Niger Republic

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)

Two North African giants, Algeria and Egypt, have expressed their dissatisfaction against the proposed military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS in the Niger Republic

The two countries insisted that dialogue remains the best option out of the current political crisis in the country.

It was reported that ECOWAS turned down the three-year transition plan proposed by Niger’s military ruler General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Tchiani and others in a July 26 coup ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power.

The Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, ordered his foreign minister, Ahmed Attaf, to Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Ghana to find a solution to the ongoing crisis.

Photo Credit: Google

Army invites NSCDC in the fight against insecurity in Katsina

Photo Credit: Premium Times)

The Nigerian Army has solicited the support and cooperation of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the fight against insecurity in Katsina State.

The Commander of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Katsina, Oluremi Fadairo, a brigadier general, solicited the cooperation when he paid a familiarisation visit to the NSCDC Command in Katsina on Thursday.

He stressed the need for regular supervision and monitoring of arms and ammunition, armouries and personnel to fish out bad eggs in the system and to ensure proper compliance with the rules of engagement.

Responding to the gesture, Mr Indabawa expressed NSCDC’s preparedness to cooperate and collaborate with all security agencies in the state.

He also assured of collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate security and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

Mr Fadairo assumed office as Commander of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on 4 August.

Nigeria Air Force acquires 18 attack helicopters from US, Turkey

Photo Credit: Premium Times)

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Hassan Abubakar, says the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) will soon take delivery of 18 attack helicopters to boost its fleet of aircraft.

Mr Abubakar said this at a one-day tour of formations and units under the NAF 115 Special tions Group (SOG) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said the United States would supply 12 attack helicopters while the Turkish government would provide another six helicopters in September.

Mr Abubakar said he visited the state to commiserate with families of the NAF pilots and crew that died in the ill-fated helicopter crash in Niger on Aug. 14.

Update your meters now, NERC tells power consumers

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has advised power users across the country to start updating their prepaid meters in order to avoid losing the meters by November 2024.

Its advice came as a power distribution company explained that unupdated prepaid meters would stop operating from November next year, adding that this was a global standard for prepaid electricity meters.

Meanwhile, Kaduna Electric had in a two minute video that it shared recently, explained how customers could upgrade their prepaid meters in order to avoid losing the meters in future.

In the snapshot by the Disco, the Head, Non-Maximum Demand Metering, Kaduna Electric, Umar Gumel, said that it was to inform you about one worldwide development as regards prepaid meters, not in Kaduna Electric alone, not in Nigeria alone, but a worldwide affair.

Clintonie (

)