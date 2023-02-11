Today’s Headlines: Alake’s Claim On Tinubu’s Balablu Gaffe False-Report, South Africa Rapper AKA Is Dead

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alake’s claim on Tinubu’s ‘balablu’ gaffe false – Report.

Photo credit: Punchng

A Fact Check report by the Centre for Democracy and Development has countered the claim by the Director of Strategic Communication of the All Progressives Congress, Dele Alake, that the viral “Balablu” video attributed to the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, was doctored.

The report countered Alake with facts that proved that Tinubu indeed made the remark in Owerri, the Imo State capital while speaking with a group of businessmen on his plans to promote the country’s economy for businesses to thrive.

Photo credit: Google

The CDD confirmed that their platform was alerted to do the Fact Check after Alake posted a video on Twitter with the caption “Lies Alert”.

“Alake says that ‘Bala Blu Bulaba’ was doctored. The video has been seen by over 70,000 people in 24 hours.

The CDD noted that its Election War Room checked Television Continental, a media house where Tinubu is a promoter and financial investor, and found that its live stream of the event captures the gaffe.

“The 33 minutes and 44 seconds-long video clip of the APC Town Hall meeting with the private sector can be found here on the TVC news YouTube channel,” it added.

SOUTH AFRICAN RAPPER AKA IS DEAD.

photo credit: The Guardian

Tragically, South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, also known as AKA, was shot and killed on Friday night in Durban.

Reports indicate that AKA was the target of a drive-by shooting that took place outside the Wish Restaurant on Florida Road.

The rapper was planning to celebrate his birthday at the YUGO nightclub in Stamford Hill that evening.

In addition to AKA, his bodyguard was also injured in the shooting, and another close friend of the rapper was killed.

Peter Obi fumes as thugs allegedly attack his Lagos supporters.

Photo credit: Vanguard

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has condemned the recent violent attacks on his supporters by suspected thugs in Lagos State.Obi, who was received by massive Lagos youths at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on Saturday, condemned every form of violence.

The former Anambra governor made the statement on his verified Twitter handle. Obi called on the security agents nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly.

Naira Redesign Has Reduced Kidnapping, Corruption – Malami.

Photo credit: Dailytrust

Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has said that the introduction of naira redesign policy by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduced significantly the rate of kidnappings in the country.

The AGF, in an interview with Radio Nigeria Kaduna, said there were positive sides of the policy which were not considered. A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro had restrained the CBN from banning the use of the old naira notes – N200, N500 and N1,000 – from February 10.

The apex court made the ruling in an ex parte application brought by three states: Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

