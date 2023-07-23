Today’s Headlines: Al-Makura Best To Become Nat’l Chairman—Ayodele, Be Security Vigilant—Adeleke

Al-Makura Best To Become Nat’l Chairman—Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has claimed that the best person to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

This is coming after rumours of President Tinubu endorsing former Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has rented the internet.

However, Primate Ayodele advised the APC to choose Al-Makura as the next chairman because he is the one whose chairmanship will not plunge the party into crisis.

Be Security Vigilant—Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on residents of the state to be vigilant and security conscious.

This is as he assured that his administration has taken precautions to secure the state.

In a message to the residents of the state signed by his Spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Sunday, Governor Adeleke said he has directed the heads of security agencies to deploy proactive crime and terrorism prevention strategies in response to alleged security threats reported by the intelligence community.

Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku And I—Tinubu Tells Court

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) in Abuja to exclude the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his party in the event of any rerun presidential election, claiming that only him and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are constitutionally qualified to recontest.

Tinubu argued that if the justices void the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Obi and his party will not be qualified to recontest.But Obi urged the five-member panel of the PREPEC not to subvert the will of the people as expressed in the February 25 presidential election, stressing that they should sack Tinubu without further delay.

UPDATED: Obaseki’s convoy stranded as flood overruns Sapele road

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was stranded at the RCC junction on Sapele Road, Benin, Edo State after heavy rain made the road flooded and unpassable.

A video of the incident which occurred on Friday is trending online with a background voice urging viewers to share the video to show that it is payback time for leaders who fail to take needed action to help the people.

The background (male) voice said, “When we told the government to fix the road, they were busy filling the potholes with broken blocks. They think they are suffering the masses. Now it is payback time as the masses are not the only ones suffering the collapse of this road.

