Today’s Headlines: Akpabio says money sent to senators to enjoy holiday; NLC Calls for More Modular Refineries Licences in Edo

Akpabio says money sent to senators to enjoy holiday

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has told the senators in the Upper Chamber that the clerk of the National Assembly will send some money into their various bank accounts to enable them to enjoy their holiday.

In the video which surfaced online on Wednesday, August 9, Akpabio made the statement before a motion of adjournment was moved at the end of the Senate’s ministerial screening.

He said, “To enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly.”

Shortly after, the head of the nation’s upper chamber was alerted by some of his colleagues that the plenary session was live on television.

Akpabio then made another statement to ‘counter’ what he had earlier revealed.

He said, “I withdraw that statement.”

He continued, “To allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

NLC Calls for More Modular Refineries’ Licences in Edo

Photo Credit: THISDAY LIVE

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State Chapter, Odion Olaye, has called on the federal government to issue more modular refinery licences to operators in the state to expand the state’s refinery output.

He noted that the state was already leading the charge of boosting local production of refined petroleum products.

According to a statement, Olaiye also noted that the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has set the right example by making the state a conducive environment for investment in the oil and gas sector, noting that two modular refineries are operational in the state.

Niger Delta youths hail Tinubu for nominating Okotete as Minister

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Niger Delta Youths have hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing Hon Stella Okotete as a Minister, saying she would add great value to the government.

The youths drawn from various groups under the leadership of Dr Micheal Eyituoyo Merogun, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Delta State House of Assembly seat in Warri South Constituency 1 in the last general election also lashed at those opposed to Okotete’s nomination, dismissing them as enemies of development.

Flanked by Dagogo Isheke, Aleri Agindotan; Lucky Akoehule, Engr Uwatse Samson and other youth leaders in the region, Hon Eyituoyo said the sterling records of Hon Stella Okotete were in the public space for everyone to see, adding that the National Assembly should ignore what they dubbed frivolous allegations against her.

Lagos announces closure of roads for three days

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The Lagos State government has announced a three-day temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the access road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway.

The government made the announcement through a statement shared its Instagram handle on Tuesday.

