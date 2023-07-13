Today’s Headlines: Akeredolu In Extreme Incapacity — Adamu, Atiku’s Aide Commends Fayose Over Comment On Wike

Akeredolu In Extreme Incapacity—Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has confirmed that the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, is hospitalised.

According to him, Akeredolu is in a state of “extreme incapacity”.

Adamu revealed this on Monday in Abuja during a meeting with APC chairmen across the country.

On June 7, Akeredolu embarked on a 21-day leave and was expected to return on July 6.

However, the governor wrote to the Ondo State House of Assembly, extending his medical leave.

Adamu said: “We regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the Governor of Ondo State, who we understand has been hospitalised overseas.

“We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery.”

Phrank Commends Fayose Over Wike’s Comment

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, was right in describing ex-governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, as “an average mad man.”

Recall that Fayose had said Wike was an articulate capacity person, stressing that Nigeria needs an average mad person to become a minister.

Speaking over the weekend, the former governor had urged President Bola Tinubu to include Wike in his cabinet.

He also noted that Tinubu should appreciate the G-5 integrity group for their support during the last presidential election.

Faulting Fayose’s comment, Shaibu cautioned Tinubu against appointing Wike as a minister.

Security tives Set Ablaze Seized Vessel With Stolen Oil

Security tives of the Joint Task Force, tion Delta Safe, in collaboration with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, have set ablaze an intercepted vessel carrying barrels of stolen crude oil in the Escravos area of Delta State.

The vessel was set ablaze by a military helicopter.

The vessel allegedly owned by a Nigerian registered company, was heading to Cameroon with the cargo onboard when it was apprehended at an offshore location with the captain and crew members onboard.

According to the Executive Director of tions and Technical at Tantita Security, Captain Warred Enisuoh and the Commander of the Joint Task Force, tion Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, the oil cargo was illegally sourced from a well-jacketed offshore in Ondo State with no valid documentation at the time of the arrest.

The said vessel had operated in stealth mode for the last 12 years.

The discovery was the latest in the series of disturbing findings by the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a security outfit owned by former militant leader Government Ekpemepulo aka Tompolo and contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Otti approves payment of April salary arrears to Abia workers, June pensions

Governor Alex Otti, has directed immediate payment of arrears of April salaries owed public workers in Abia State by the immediate-past administration of ex-Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Otti also ordered the payment of June pensions to retirees, some of whom were being owed upwards of 50 months by the last administration.

The payments, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, are in fulfilment of his campaign promise not to owe pensioners and those in service; and to clear all outstanding verified salary arrears.

Otti added that he approved the payments to mitigate the plights of workers and pensioners in the state following accumulated wage arrears.

According to the statement, Gov. Otti gave the directive after a meeting of the Executive Council which had the Deputy Governor, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu, 16 newly sworn-in Commissioners, the Accountant General and other senior functionaries of the State in attendance.

