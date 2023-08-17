Today’s Headlines: AIU clears Tobi Amusan; Mixed reactions trail Naira Marley, NDLEA collaboration.

AIU clears Tobi Amusan.

According to Punch news, The Athletics Integrity Unit has cleared Tobi Amusan to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships which begins on Saturday in Budapest, The PUNCH reports.

In a statement from the AIU on Thursday, the body lifted the suspension placed on her last month for whereabouts failures.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” the statement read.

Mixed reactions trail Naira Marley, NDLEA collaboration.

According to Punch news, Following Singer Azeez Adesina Fashola, best known as Naira Marley’s visit to the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, and his call to Nigerian youths to shun drug abuse on Thursday, netizens have since taken to social media to share their thoughts.

In a video obtained by our correspondent, the “Soapy” singer, famous for the promotion of multiple social vices in his songs, spoke on the dangers of drug abuse, urging youths to steer clear of this path.

“It’s your boy, Naira Marley, I’ll like to urge my fans — Marlians and all Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs because it’s not good for your well-being. Stop substance abuse of any form. I’ve keyed into this campaign to support the NDLEA’s efforts to stop drugs on the streets. It’s not good; it makes you go back to doing crime,” Naira Marley said.

Reacting to the singer’s statement, Olorogun Ernest said, “Nigeria is indeed a very confusing and complicated Nation. How can Naira Marley, who consistently promotes the use of drugs and other immoral substances, be visiting NDLEA to pledge support for the fight against the use of drugs? Perhaps NDLEA can just go ahead and make him an ambassador. Strange and crazy Nation!

Subsidy removal: States to buy 100,000 bags of rice, beans for citizens.

According to Punch news, The Federal Government has mandated each state to buy 100,000 bags of rice, beans and other food items for citizens to cushion the drastic effects of the removal of fuel subsidy, the Governor of Borno State, Babangana Zulum, told State House Correspondents on Thursday.

Zulum had earlier noted that the FG approved N5bn for each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking on the purpose of the funds, Zulum noted that it is for the “procurement of food items.”

He further explained that it was part of measures to “bring temporary solutions to the high cost of living caused by the subsidy removal as government continues to work with more enduring programmes.”

He said, “The states are to purchase 100,000 bags of rice and beans among other items,” while adding that each of the state is also to receive five trucks of rice.

Subsidy removal: Tomorrow will be greater than today, Tinubu tells Nigerians.

According to Punch news, President Bola Tinubu has again appealed to Nigerians to bear the current pains caused by the removal of petroleum subsidy, saying the hardship of today will give way to a better tomorrow.

The President said this on Thursday in Abuja at the public presentation of the autobiography of the elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Tinubu urged Nigerians to be patient saying the palliatives being rolled out by the Federal Government would soon cushion the effects of the hardship being felt by Nigerians nationwide.

He said, “Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there. I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things. And that is why palliatives are being put in place of 100 trucks. Fertilizers have been sent to the states, 100 trucks of grains have been sent and more are coming. Buses are also coming. We can endure this for a moment. What we are going through today is for a better tomorrow. Nations are great because citizens have hope. They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today.”

