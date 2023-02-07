Today’s Headlines: Aisha Buhari Is Part Of Aso Rock Cabal-Naja’atu Muhammad, Obasanjo meets El-Rufai, Soludo, lauds Buhari.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Aisha Buhari is part of Aso Rock cabal, says Naj’atu Muhammad.

Photo credit” The Cable

Former chieftain of All Progressive Congress Naja’atu Mohammed has disclose that the wife of the president is one of the cabal in Aso Rock. According to her, she said Aisha reshared the video of el-Rufai’s claims, not as a protest but as confirmation of the presence of the cabal in the state house.

“A cabal is a secret political group or faction that is masked and manipulates and controls everything that runs in the government. That is what a cabal is. One of the cabals is Aisha Buhari,” Muhammad said.

Pictorial: Obasanjo meets El-Rufai, Soludo, lauds Buhari.

Photo credit: Punchng

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has met with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The two met at the first Stakeholders’ meeting of the Democratic Republic of Congo-Nigeria Business Council held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja at the weekend.

At the meeting, Obasanjo, who is the Council Patron, “commended the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) for his foresight in creating the DR Congo–Nigeria Business Council.”

The Special Assistant on Media to Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated that the meeting was held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja at the weekend, according to Daily Post.

Court stops PDP, Ayu from suspending Wike.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday ordered the Peoples Democratic Party not to make an attempt at suspending or expelling Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State from the party.

In the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, dated and filed on February 2, the respondents are the PDP, its National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee of PDP, the National Chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, National Secretary PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The order was made upon an ex-parte motion filed by Wike against the entire hierarchy of the PDP.

Justice Omotosho of the federal high court ordered that “all parties in this suit shall maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the Motion on Notice dated and filed February 2, 2023, nugatory and worthless.

2023: Atiku in Benue, promises to tackle insecurity, promote agriculture if elected.

Photo credit: Premium Times

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore peace to Benue State if elected the president in this month’s election.

Atiku also promised to promote agriculture for the development of the state and the country. He was speaking Monday in Makurdi during the presidential campaign in Benue State.

The former Vice President said if elected president, he would unite the Fulani and the Tivs.

Benue and a larger part of the North-central, is the centre of incessant farmers and herders clashes and other ethno-religious crises.

According to a statement by the PDP campaign council, Atiku promised to ensure that people freely go to their farms without fear of being attacked.

Photo credit: Google

