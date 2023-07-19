Today’s Headlines: Air Crash; Pilots Recuperating In Makurdi, Why I’ll not celebrate my birthday—Obi

Air Crash: Pilots Recuperating In Makurdi

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its two pilots who successfully ejected from an ill fated aircraft in Makurdi have been evacuated to Abuja and are recuperating well.

A statement by the director of public relations and Information Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet in an update on the aircraft said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar on, 17 July 2023, visited the two NAF pilots at a facility in Abuja where they are receiving treatment.

He said the two pilots successfully ejected from the crashed FT-7NI trainer aircraft which occurred last Friday in Makurdi.

“The pilots, who were flown to Abuja on the directive of the CAS for extra medical care and attention, were in stable condition and recuperating well after ejecting from the ill-fated aircraft” he said.

Why I will not celebrate my birthday — Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has stated that he will maintain his decision not to celebrate his birthdays in today’s Nigeria due to its current deplorable state.

Ahead of his 62nd birthday, Obi on Monday, in a tweet his Twitter handle said that a birthday celebration for him would be counter-productive in today’s Nigeria, where many are grappling with myriads of challenges.

He wrote, “Wednesday 19th July 2023, marks my 62nd Birthday. While I remain immensely grateful to God for His infinite mercies, I still maintain my decision of over 20 years, that I will not celebrate my birthdays in today’s Nigeria, with the current deplorable state of the nation. However, some friends, members of the Labour Party, and OBIdient Family and supporters have asked how they can join me in celebrating that day, and even present some gifts.”

While urging that gifts meant to celebrate him be given to those in dire need, he stated, “Let me humbly and respectfully appeal to all those who desire to celebrate me with any kind of gifts, to look around them and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times.

Oyo govt to enforce exam malpractice Act

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Post-Primary Teaching Service Commission, Akinade Alamu, on Tuesday, said the state government might start enforcing the examination malpractice Act, as enshrined in the Nigerian 1999 Constitution.

The PUNCH had reported that the government suspended some teachers on the premise of examination malpractices during the West African Senior School Certificate Examination earlier this year.

Alamu, who stated this during an interview with journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, said the Act stipulated a three year jail term or fine of N100,000 or both for anyone caught and found guilty of compromising exam ethics in the country.

He said the government had so far adopted administrative measures in addressing examination malpractices in the state, insisting that the government would not hesitate to ensure that the laws guiding the conduct of public exams in the country takes its full course in the state.

