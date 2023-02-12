This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines: Ahmad Congratulates Tinubu After Obi's Lagos Rally, Gwandu Emirate Backs Tinubu

Ex-Buhari’s aide, Ahmad congratulates Tinubu after Peter Obi’s Lagos rally.

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu after the Labour Party rally in Lagos.

The rally was said to have witnessed a massive turnout of a mammoth crowd in the economic capital of Nigeria which some political observers believe is a stronghold of the LP candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi and his supporters embarked on a road walk from the Lekki-Epe expressway to the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Presidential election: Gwandu Emirate backs Tinubu.

Traditional rulers in the Gwandu Emirate of Kebbi State have thrown their weight behind All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

They assured the APC flag bearer that they supported his ambition to become President so as to cement the cordial relationship between Kebbi and Lagos peoples. They spoke when Tinubu visited the Emir of Gwandu Alhaji Muhammad illasu Bashar to seek support and cooperation of traditional rulers in the state.

Omo-Agege charges youths to make new Delta possible.

Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State APC Governorship flagbearer, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has charged the youths and students of Delta State to grab the opportunity of the forthcoming election to decide on the type of Delta State they want to experience, going forward.

Omo-Agege who gave this charge in Warri yesterday, on the occasion of a Townhall meeting with representatives of Delta youths and students in Warri, reminded them of the hardship and suffering that have been visited on the state by the PDP government in the past 24 years.

The APC Guber Candidate who spoke against the backdrop of INYC’srecord which reveals that out of the total of 4 million registered in the State, the youths and students constitute a whopping 2.4 million of that number, and urged them to come out and use their numerical strength to determine the type of Delta State they would want, going forward.

Kalu Urges Nigerians To Vote For Atiku As President.

As the countdown to the 2023 presidential election comes to the climax, Chief Emeka Charles Kalu, former gover­norship candidate in Abia State and Convener, Global Initiative for Good Governance (GIGG), has called on Nigerians to vote for the Peoples Democratic Par­ty (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Kalu, a PDP chieftain, who stated this in a statement at the weekend, said there was also need for the Nigerian people to embrace reality over senti­ments, which he described as an omen that had been prev­alent in the political space to date.

Kalu called on Nigerians to be careful to make an informed decision in 2023 as any error would further relegate the na­tion to the abyss and path of a failed state, even as he insisted that the nation at this point needed a leader with capacity and requisite experience to unite the country as Nigeria could not progress without working as a single unit with one purpose.

