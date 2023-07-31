Today’s Headlines: Africa Has Come Of Age, We Reject Coup – Tinubu, Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

Niger: Africa Has Come Of Age, We Reject Coup – Tinubu

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu on Sunday denounced the coup by military leaders in Niger Republic, saying Africa has come of age.

Tinubu, who is Nigeria’s President stated this during an Extra-Ordinary Summit in Abuja on the political situation in Niger.

Briefing leaders of the regional bloc, Tinubu registered the displeasure of ECOWAS at the coup d’état in the Niger Republic.

“Africa has come of age, we reject coup and interruption to constitutional order,” the Nigerian leader said amid applause.

“As African leaders, it is our sheer responsibility to foster stability and progress, placing the wellbeing of our people at the forefront of our endeavours.

“Working together towards their prosperity and happiness must always constantly be our goal and consistently, we will stand with our people in freedom and our commitment to the rule of law and not the barrel of gun.”

Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

Security agencies are perfecting their strategy to ensure that Wednesday’s strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (UTC) does not get out of control or hijacked by hoodlums, The Nation gathered yesterday.

Organised labour is pressing ahead with the strike after its negotiation with the federal government on how to deal with the effects of the fuel subsidy removal broke down.

Kwara State Police Commissioner Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi met with the leadership of the state chapter of the NLC in Ilorin on how the workers’ protest could be held peacefully.

Spokesperson of the command Ajayi Okasanmi told our correspondent that the police commissioner “as part of efforts to ensure that the strike does not result in a breakdown of law and order, extended an invitation to the leadership of NLC and other stakeholders in the state.

Aggressive patrols of the state have been ordered by the CP during her meeting with the command’s management team and all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs)”.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the corps was also ready to “deploy our personnel accordingly to forestall any act of lawlessness.”

Columbia President vows not to interfere as police arrest son

Son of Colombia President, Gustavo Petro, Nicolas has been arrested by the country’s police.

Nicolas was arrested on Saturday for alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment.

Confirming the development, Petro said the police arrested Nicolas alongside his ex-wife, Daysuris Vasquez.

The 37-year-old and Vasquez were picked up in the coastal city of Barranquilla and brought to the capital, Bogota.

Speaking on the issue, Petro vowed to stay away from the legal prosecution of his son.

He said: “I wish my son luck and strength. May these events build his character and may he reflect on his mistakes.

“As a person and father, it hurts to see so much self-destruction.”

Lagos LP factionalizes as new exco emerges

The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) has continued unabated as a new LP faction led by Mr Olumide Adesoyin emerged in Lagos State.

The Adesoyin-led faction disowned Mrs Dayo Ekong-led Executive Committee (Exco) which led the party into the 2023 General Elections in the state.

Speaking, Adesoyin said that a competent court had warned the general public to desist from dealing with the Ekong-led faction anymore in the state.

Adesoyin said the Ekong-led exco was no longer recognised by law, following the sack of the Mr Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, which appointed Ekong-led excos into office.

“It is in the public knowledge that Abure was suspended by members of his ward in Edo State in April 2023, the reason Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa was called upon to take over the leadership, being the next in line, to rescue the party.

“It would be recalled quickly that the embattled Abure appealed his suspension at the Appeal Court but lost and the case is now listed in the Supreme Court awaiting proceedings and judgment,” he said.

