Today’s Headlines: Africa Has Come Of Age, We Reject Coup – ECOWAS’ Tinubu; Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

Niger: Africa Has Come Of Age, We Reject Coup – Tinubu

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu on Sunday denounced the coup by military leaders in Niger Republic, saying Africa has come of age.

Tinubu, who is Nigeria’s President stated this during an Extra-Ordinary Summit in Abuja on the political situation in Niger.

Briefing leaders of the regional bloc, Tinubu registered the displeasure of ECOWAS at the coup d’état in the Niger Republic.

“Africa has come of age, we reject coup and interruption to constitutional order,” the Nigerian leader said amid applause.

“As African leaders, it is our sheer responsibility to foster stability and progress, placing the wellbeing of our people at the forefront of our endeavours.

“Working together towards their prosperity and happiness must always constantly be our goal and consistently, we will stand with our people in freedom and our commitment to the rule of law and not the barrel of gun.”

Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

Security agencies are perfecting their strategy to ensure that Wednesday’s strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (UTC) does not get out of control or hijacked by hoodlums, The Nation gathered yesterday.

Organised labour is pressing ahead with the strike after its negotiation with the federal government on how to deal with the effects of the fuel subsidy removal broke down.

Kwara State Police Commissioner Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi met with the leadership of the state chapter of the NLC in Ilorin on how the workers’ protest could be held peacefully.

Spokesperson of the command Ajayi Okasanmi told our correspondent that the police commissioner “as part of efforts to ensure that the strike does not result in a breakdown of law and order, extended an invitation to the leadership of NLC and other stakeholders in the state.

Aggressive patrols of the state have been ordered by the CP during her meeting with the command’s management team and all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs)”.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the corps was also ready to “deploy our personnel accordingly to forestall any act of lawlessness.”

Enugu youths troop out to end sit-at-home

Enugu youths have stormed the streets in peaceful protests to support an end to IPOB’s illegal sit-at-home order in the South East.

The youths, in their numbers on Saturday, marched through major roads and streets in the Enugu metropolis with placards carrying inscriptions: “Even Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is Against Sit-at-Home” and “Sit-at-Home discourages economic progress”.

The Leader of Enugu Innovative Youths, Mr Maduabuchi Edeani, said people pushing the illegal order under any guise should stop it, adding that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, was against it and had publicly called for its cancellation.

Edeani said that the action had resulted in untold hardships and poverty in Enugu State and by extension, the entire South-East.

“The illegal sit-at-home is causing so much havoc and making our education, health and economic institutions not function optimally and our people are counting their losses both as individuals, groups and corporate entities.

Adeleke Pays Salary Arrears Owed By Rauf

Photos Credits: PM

Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the payment of another batch of half-salary arrears owed by the Rauf Aregbesola-led administration.

The measure is part of Adeleke’s efforts to pay state workers’ salary debts and support them in accordance with his 2022 governorship campaign commitment.

His spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, stated this in a statement made accessible to press on Saturday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The latest half-salary arrears settlement would be the governor’s third in accordance with the pattern released earlier this year to pay the debts on a quarterly basis.

The administration has made payments for the first and second quarters, and employees will get the third quarter payment along with their July wage.

