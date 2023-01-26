Today’s Headlines: Afenifere Youths, Groups Target 5m Votes For Obi, PDP’s Umbrella Torn To Shreds—Akpabio

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Afenifere Youths, Target 5m Votes For Obi

The youth wing of the apex socio-political organisation for the Yoruba people, Afenifere and the Coalition for a Better and Brighter Nigeria group, on Wednesday intensified grassroots mobilisation to rally support for the victory of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Source: Punch paper

The National President of Afenifere National Youth Council, Eniola Ojajuni, disclosed that the target of the grassroots mobilisation was to generate five million votes for the the LP presidential candidate

Ojajuni spoke to journalists in Jos on Wednesday on the sideline of a two-day training organised for various support groups of the Labour Party presidential candidate which held at the Ebomi Towers in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Photos Credit: Google

PDP’s Umbrella Torn To Shreds—Akpabio

Former Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs and the All Progressives Congress candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, during his campaign tour at Oruk Anam Local Government called on the people to vote for the broom (APC logo) because the umbrella party (Peoples Democratic Party) was in tatters.

Source: Punch paper

He said that the reason he moved to APC was because the umbrella party could no longer protect as it had been torn into shreds.

The former Minority Leader assured the people of the local government of his determination to deliver greater services with their support and votes in February 25 National Assembly elections.

Tinubu: Yakasai unknown to APC — Garba Shehu

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is unquestionable.

Source: Vanguard papers

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, who said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, was reacting to an allegation levelled against Buhari by Alhaji Tanko Yakasai.

Yakasai in a television interview questioned Buhari’s loyalty to the realisation of APC victory in the presidential election on Feb. 25.

However, Shehu dismissed the allegation, saying the president’s support for the party’s candidate, Tinubu is unquestioned.

Civil Society Organisations Give Nigerian Petroleum Company, NNPC 14 Days To Resolve Fuel Scarcity, Reduce Pump Price In Rivers

Civil society organisations in Rivers State have given Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL and security agencies a 14-day ultimatum to find a lasting solution to fuel scarcity and reduce its pump price in the state or face full-blown mass action.

Source: Saharareporters

This was stated by the Chairman of the CSOs, Comrade Enefaa Georgewill, who explained that their initial planned mass action was changed to a warning protest due to the intervention of security agencies, particularly the Department of State Services, which pleaded for two weeks to resolve the crisis.

Georgewill stated that the DSS assured them that it had reached out to NNPCL and that procedures were in place to restore normalcy, warning that if the fuel pump price did not return to the official price of N165 per litre within two weeks, there would be mass action by CSOs.

He said, “What is happening here is a warning protest to the NNPCL to stop suffocating and punishing Rivers people by allowing filling station owners to sell above the government-approved price.

PDP crisis: Those threatening to punish me will lose election – Wike warns Atiku, Ayu

Amid his face-off with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned those plotting to punish him.

Wike warned that those plotting to punish him for insisting on fairness and equity in PDP would lose the election.

Source: Daily Post

He spoke during the Rivers PDP Campaign rally on Wednesday in Mogho Town for Gokana Local Government Area.

The governor described the perceived threats to deal with him as laughable.

According to Wike: “Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win.

