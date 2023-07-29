Today’s Headlines: Afenifere Knocks Tinubu’s Govt Over Insensitive Policies; No Court Order Must Stop NLC Protest – HURIWA

Afenifere Knocks Tinubu’s Govt Over ‘Insensitive Policies’

Apex Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has decried the “insensitive policies” of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, especially the “sudden” removal of petrol subsidy and the “total” disregard for the impact of the action on the people and the economy.

Afenifere in a statement on Friday by its Secretary General, Sola Ebiseni, the group said in six weeks, “an already asphyxiating economy reeling under the crushing impact of hyperinflation, unemployment, mass hunger and poverty foisted by the gross ineptitude and incompetence that characterized the watch of eight years is looking like an episode drawn straight out of Dante’s Hell”.

The group, which endorsed Tinubu during the February 25, 2023 poll, said it could no longer “fold its arms or be seen to maintain silence, neutrality or ambivalence in the face of this latest body blow on an already traumatized citizenry”.

“It is feared that this latest gross act of thoughtless policy implementation and its unintended consequences will further push Nigeria’s economy down the slope as Nigeria has officially overtaken India as The New Poverty Capital of the World,” Afenifere warned.

Photo credit: Google

No Court Order Must Stop NLC Protest – HURIWA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), yesterday faulted the federal government for describing as illegal and contempt of court, the notice of protest and action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

HURIWA in a statement by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was on a mission to send Nigerian masses to their early graves with its anti-poor policies including the abrupt and poorly executed removal of fuel subsidy.

The group said no court order must be allowed to stop the nationwide industrial action of the NLC scheduled for August 2, 2023.

It said the only thing that can stop the planned protest is for the government to grant the demands of the labour union.

HURIWA further warned the NLC that should it capitulate to the judicial blackmail of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and chicken out of her publicised mass action in protest against increasing hardships due to poorly introduced economic austerity measures by the government it would mark the end of its acceptance by the masses because it would automatically be deemed as saboteurs.

Zulum Swears In HoS, 2 Advisers, 27 LG Caretaker Chairmen

Photo credit: Dailytrust

The Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has sworn in the Head of Service (HoS) of the state, two special advisers and 27 caretaker committee chairmen of local government areas (LGAs).

The swearing-in was presided over by the deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, while the oath of office and allegiance was administered by the Borno State Chief of Justice, Justice Kashim Zannah, at Musa Usman secretariat, Maiduguri, on Friday.

The appointees are Malam Fannami, a lawyer, as Head of Service; Haruna Hassan Tela, Deputy Chief of Staff; Isa Umar Gusau, Special Adviser on Media and Strategy; Brigadier-General Abdullahi Ishaq, Special Adviser on Security.

In his remark, the deputy governor noted that the appointments were based on merit, proven integrity and track record in their various fields of endeavour.

Ooni To Unveil Seyi Tinubu As Patron Of Naija Soccer Stars Reality TV Show.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Chairman of the Naija Soccer Stars, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II is set to unveil the Son of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu as Patron of the Naija Soccer Stars Reality TV Show.

Mr Rupert Ojenuwa who is the CEO of Naija Soccer Stars Ltd, disclosed that

once it is unveiled as Patron of the second edition of the show, Seyi Tinubu would have the responsibility of Unveiling the first ever Reality Tv Show on football the Naija Soccer Stars.

The choice of Seyi Tinubu as the Patron of the Reality Tv Show is because of his many actions geared towards ameliorating the pains of the masses and his consistency in bringing a message of renewed hope to Nigerians. It is also because he will bring his youthful flavor to the Reality Tv Show as football is played majorly by the youths.

The President’s son is excited about the Naija Soccer Stars because of it’s immense socio-economic impact in the life of the Nation in the immediate and long run.

According to Mr Rupert Ojenuwa who is the CEO of Naija Soccer Stars Ltd, ”The Unveiling of the Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show Season 2 underscores the intentionality of it’s Chairman, the Ooni of Ife who continues to use his high position to offer support to the youths.

Understanding the plights of many potential footballers across our nation, he is stepping forward to provide a platform of exposure to many of them. For the Youths of Nigeria and Africa, they have a father in the Ooni of Ife and they can count on that.

