Today’s Headlines: Adeyanju Lock Horns With Dokubo On Air, ‘He’s Miracle-working God’—Festus Keyamo

Adeyanju Lock Horns With Dokubo On Air

Source: Daily Trust

Social media influencer, Deji Adeyanju, and former Niger Delta Militant leader, Asari Dokubo, recently had a clash on air.

This happened during a Mic-On podcast.

Adeyanju accused Dokubo of being worse than Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Leader, when he was in his prime as a Niger Delta militant.

Dokubo has been criticising leader of the outlawed IPOB group, asking the Federal Government not to release the IPOB leader who is in DSS custody.

(Photos Credits: Google)

‘He’s Miracle-working God’–Festus Keyamo Reacts To Ministerial Nomination

Source: Vanguard paper

In a jubilant mood, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to his ministerial nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

The former minister of state for labour and productivity under former President Muhammadu Buhari was announced as a nominee during Senate plenary on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the Senate on Friday, Tinubu picked Keyamo as one of the two new nominees added to the second batch of the ministerial nominees announced on Wednesday.

Excited by the nomination, Keyamo made an appreciation post on his verified Twitter handle.

Workers should expect double of current minimum wage – Tinubu’s media aide

Source: Vanguard paper

President Bola Tinubu’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has assured Nigerians that workers should expect at least double of their current salary when the new minimum wage is implemented.

Ngelale disclosed in a recent interview with Channels television’s Politics Today, while discussing plans by the Tinubu administration to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The presidential spokesperson also revealed that the governors across the federation have received nothing less than N300 billion since the administration began.

He said, “I don’t want to preempt the president or the work of the minimum wage committee that is getting it down in those states, but what I would say is this: the president will want nothing less than a doubling. I mean doubling of the current minimum wage.

Niger Republic: Co-operate with us on Tinubu’s directive on border closure, CGC tells communities

Source: Vanguard paper

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has called on communities around Illela border to support law enforcement agencies especially the Nigerian Customs service in it’s efforts to enforce presidential directives on the closure on of borders with republic of Niger aimed at restoration of democracy and constitutional order.

He said the closure of border is not synonymous to Illela alone but other borders with links to Niger republic, in an efforts to forced the coupist to have a second thought to restore constitutional rule to the landlocked country.

The Customs boss made the appeal Friday, during his official visit to Illela border town 75 kilometers away from Sokoto metropolis.

He said, “I am in Illela border for a working visit to monitor the implementation of the directives issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on border closure as part managing the situation in Niger republic.

Ogun tribunal: Abiodun opens defence, witness admits disruption of elections

Source: Punch paper

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, opened his defence at the state Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Abiodun opened his defence after both the Peoples Democratic Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission had closed their cases in the petition filed by the PDP candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

The PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 took Abiodun and his party, All Progressives Congress, to the tribunal on the alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the March 18 election in the state.

WaterGo (

)