Today’s Headlines: Ademola Adeleke Writes INEC, God’s Kindness Made Me Survive Many Battles- Buhari

Adeleke Writes INEC

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to issue a Certificate of Return to Gboyega Oyetola following a judgement by the election petition tribunal.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice Tetsea Kume sacked Adeleke as governor and declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

God’s Kindness Made Me Survive Many Battles- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday narrated how he survived many battles and how God’s kindness helped him to navigate through.

The President, who visited the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, after the commissioning of two roads in Katsina, said the destiny of man, country, and the world remains in the hands of God.

Makinde, Okowa, Udom Bag 2022 Govs Of The Year Award

Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom) have received the Vanguard 2022 Governor of the Year Award.

The awards were conferred on the governors at 2022 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards currently holding today (Friday) at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Train Derails In Abuja

An Abuja-Kaduna train derailed on Friday in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was gathered that the train was a few minutes from its destination – Kubwa – when the incident happened at about 03:20 pm.

Osinbajo Pays Condolence Visit To Nasarawa Over Airstrike, Death Of Governor’s Son

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to Nasarawa over the recent deaths in the state.

At least 37 persons were reported dead following an airstrike in Kwateri, a community between Benue and Nasarawa states, on Tuesday.

