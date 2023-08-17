Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Unveils LG Caretakers, 5,166 Killed, 1,830 Abducted in 7 Months

Protest as Adeleke unveils LG caretakers

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, inaugurated caretaker committees to administer the local government areas, Local Council Development Authority and Area Offices in the state.

But while the inauguration, held at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo, was ongoing, some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, defied rains and staged a peaceful protest at Olaiya Area of Osogbo against the candidate picked as chairman for Osogbo West LCDA.

Speaking at the inauguration, Adeleke, who warned the caretaker committee members against graft, directed them to fashion out ways in their various local government areas to implement his five-point agenda.

5,166 killed, 1,830 abducted in seven months’

No fewer than 5,166 Nigerians were killed while there were 1,830 cases of abduction across the country between January and July this year.

This is according to a 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting, an Abuja-based security risk management and intelligence consulting company.

According to the report obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday, 749 Nigerians were killed in January; 624 in February; 961 in March; 707 in April; 679 in May; 854 in June; and 592 in July.

Tinubu to swear in new ministers on Monday

President Bola Tinubu will swear in his new ministers who have just been assigned portfolios on Monday.

This was confirmed in a statement by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

It noted that the ceremony will take place in the conference room of the State House at 10 am.

The director of information in the office of the SGF, William Bassey, who signed the statement, disclosed the ministers are to come with two guests each.

Earlier on Thursday, the presidency released a list containing the names of the new ministers and their portfolios.

Armed men invade Edo church, kill pastor’s wife

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins have invaded a church, the God’s Vineyard of Grace Dominion Assembly, located at 101, Upper Lawani Street, New Benin, Benin City, shooting the pastor and killing his wife.

The pastor’s assistant was also said to have also sustained injuries on his head during the attack that took place around 7.36pm on Monday.

The police identified the clergy as Rev Samuel Chinyereugo, and his deceased wife was identified as Peace.

A source who did not want his name in print said the gunmen, suspected to be assassins, trailed the pastor who drove in the company of his wife to the church, where they rained bullets on them as soon as they parked their car in front of the church.

