Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Reveals Why He Supports Min Appointment Of Oyetola, AAtiku, Obaseki, others arrive Abuja for PDP stakeholders’ meeting.

Adeleke Reveals Why He Supports Ministerial Appointment Of Oyetola

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke has revealed why he supported the ministerial appointment of the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola

Adeleke, who spoke with newsmen shortly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, cited his commitment to the overall interest of Osun and her indigenes irrespective of political affiliations for his support for Oyetola’s Ministerial screening at the Senate.

Reacting to questions from reporters at the end of the meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum in Abuja, the Governor said the election process is over and that it is time for all Osun people to join hands for the development of the state.He said: “I told our Senators to support Mr Oyetola. There is no need to embarrass him by withdrawing the support of the three PDP senators. We have a state to develop and my focus on that goal is total.

“Political maturity is needed to build the Osun of our dreams. Poverty knows no party difference. So we must support each other at all levels as long as Osun’s interest is at the center stage”, the Osun Governor told the journalists.

Atiku, Obaseki, others arrive Abuja for PDP stakeholders’ meeting.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, are some of the eminent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party currently gathered at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting of the party.

The meeting is coming on the heels of a similar one which was held a fortnight ago at the Abuja residence of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi.

Also present at the venue are Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Members of the party’s National Working Committee, National Assembly caucus members, and representatives of the party’s Board of Trustees are expected at the meeting.

Thousands rally in Angola calling for President Lourenco’s removal.

Thousands of people called for Angola’s President Joao Lourenco to step down, during a rally in Luanda on Saturday organised by the country’s largest opposition party to commemorate its late leader.

UNITA, a former rebel group turned political movement that lost a disputed election last year, has said it wants to initiate a parliamentary process to remove Lourenco from office, accusing the 69-year-old of being authoritarian.

“Someone is responsible for famine, unemployment, and the jailing of demonstrators. Who is he?” UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior asked a crowd of supporters waving red and green flags , the party colours, in Luanda.

The demonstration was organised to celebrate the birthday of former UNITA leader Jonas Savimbi, whose death at the hands of the army in 2002 marked the end of a 27-year civil war between UNITA and Lourenco’s ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola.

But it was used to pile pressure on the government amid popular discontent at poverty, corruption and a shaky economy.

“UNITA is trying to capitalise on the widespread social discontent in society,” said independent analyst Marisa Lourenco, who is not a relative of the president’s.

Ogun Senator’s aide shot dead in Lagos

Mr Adeniyi Sanni, a senior aide to the senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, has been shot dead.

The spokesperson for the senator, Kayode Odunaro, in a statement in Abuja said the incident happened on Saturday morning.

He said the lifeless body of Adeniyi was found with gunshot wounds dumped at Toyota bus stop in Oshodi area of Lagos on Saturday morning.

Odunaro said the deceased had earlier called his wife to request the details of his vehicle papers when he was stopped by security

operatives at a checkpoint in the Berger area of the state.

According to him, the wife became troubled when he could no longer reach him on the phone after obliging his request.

He added that a passerby later called to inform her of the discovery of her husband’s body.

