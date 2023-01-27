Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Rejects Tribunal Verdict, Prepares For Appeal, Gov Sule Loses Son, Hassan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adeleke Rejects Tribunal Verdict, Prepares For Appeal

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described the judgement of the governorship election petitions tribunal as “a miscarriage of justice”, vowing to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

The PUNCH reports that the Election Petitions Tribunal hearing the All Progressives Congress’ Adegboyega Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ademola Adeleke on Friday annulled the result of the July 16 Osun governorship poll.

Sule Loses Son

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has lost his beloved son, Alhaji Hassan Sule, to the cold hands of death.

Hassan died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2023, after a brief illness.

POS Surcharge For New Naira Notes

Some Point of Sale (PoS) operators in satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are making brisk business with the new naira notes.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN0 has fixed Jan. 31 as the deadline for the use of the old naira notes.

Reps Call For Closure Of Tertiary Institutions

The House of Representatives has called on the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and other bodies to order all tertiary institutions to suspend academic activities till after the general elections.

It also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make special arrangements for students to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Leadership Award Will Spur Us To Do More- El-rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said the LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year 2022 Award conferred on him by LEADERSHIP Group Limited will spur him and his team to do more.

Speaking yesterday, when he received a delegation from LEADERSHIP papers, El-Rufai said the award, which is an acknowledgment of the team’s modest achievements in the state, is quite encouraging.

