Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Rejects Osun Tribunal Ruling; Vow To Appeal Sack, Obi Visit Southern Borno, vows to end insecurity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adeleke rejects Osun tribunal ruling, vows to appeal sack

Photo Credit: The Cable

Ademola Adeleke says he would appeal the judgment sacking him as governor of Osun state.

Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the governorship poll held on July 16.

In August 2022, Gboyega Oyetola, former Osun governor, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) petitioned the tribunal to challenge the victory of Adeleke.

Obi visits southern Borno, vows to end insecurity

Photo Credit: Punch

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as part of his campaign to become Nigeria’s next President, made a visit to Biu Emirate, the southern part of Borno State.

He was received by the southern Borno natives drawn from Chibok, Gwoza, Hawul, Askira Uba and the entire nine local government areas, where he promised to end insecurity.

In his speech, Obi, in company of his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure, the governorship candidate, Ibrahim Mshelia, and the coordinator of the event who is the Deputy National Campaign Manager, Isaac Balami, and other campaign stalwarts, promised to allete the sufferings and wipe the tears of the southern Borno people caused by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Uzodinma pledges support for Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Service

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has advocated the use of digital technology for the management of forests in Nigeria, saying it would make the fight against the use of forests for criminal activities easier.

The Governor stated this Thursday at the programme of the inauguration of the Imo State Command of the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service (NHFSS) which took place at the Youth Centre, Owerri.

Naira Notes: Reps Threaten To Issue Arrest Warrant On Emefiele, Bank Chiefs

Photo Credit: Channeltv ﻿

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and some bank directors over their collective refusal to honour an invite by the green chamber over the scarcity of three newly designed naira notes.

The House had summoned the CBN governor and bank directors over the January 31, 2023 deadline for the validity of old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes but the bank chiefs refused to heed the invitation by the green chamber.

Court throws out another lawsuit against Tinubu

Photo Credit: P.M.

A Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a suit filed by a group seeking the disqualification of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the 2023 general elections.

Justice Binta Nyako, in a judgment, held that the plaintiff, the Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, lacked the locus standing (legal right) to institute the case.

“The issue of locus standing of the applicant is a threshold issue because anything conducted without locus will be a nullity and it will be set aside,” she said.

We knew nothing about Doma blast – Ortom

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Governor Samuel Ortom has clarified that his government knew nothing about the recent blast in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State where about 40 persons suspected to be herders were reportedly killed.

Since the said blast occurred, no one has claimed responsibility for the incident which also claimed the lives of two members of the Makurdi Wadata market abattoir operators.

The incident had heightened tension in Makurdi town when the remains of two victims from Benue state were brought home for burial and some mischief makers tried to blame the Benue state government for the incident in order to forment trouble.

Photo Credit: Google﻿

Nasu001 (

)