Today’s Headlines: Adeleke has no reason begging Makinde – Aide; Police arrest suspected ritualist, fraudster in Lagos

Adeleke has no reason begging Makinde – Aide

Source: Vanguard paper

Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his principal has no reason or need to beg his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

This follows news on social media that Governor Adeleke was prostrating for Makinde while begging him during a private meeting at Oyo State lodge in Abuja last weekend.

It would be recalled that the duo had a frosty relationship over the zonal leadership of the party, as Governor Makinde hardly attend meeting hosted by Adeleke in Osun state.

However, a statement issued by Rasheed on Monday, he described the said private meeting as mere concocted lies as he claimed that the two leaders met openly in the sitting room before cameramen.

According to him, Governor Adeleke visited the newly renovated Oyo lodge for inspection, especially as Osun house is also under renovation and the duo used the opportunity to discussed several issues relating to party politics.

Police arrest suspected ritualist, fraudster in Lagos

Source: Vanguard paper

The Nigeria Police, Zone 2 Command Onikan, Lagos, has arrested a suspected ritualist identified as Alhaji Afeez Uthman Imoleayo and others who conspired and abducted a Nigeria US base identified as Oluwasegun, wife and children through which the total sum of One Hundred and Five Million Naira (105,000,000.00) was obtained with a written threat to kill the complainant, Oluwasegun and his family members.

This was disclosed in a press briefing by the Assistant Inspector-General, Mohammed Ali, at the Zone 2, headquarters, Onikan Lagos during the parade of 7 suspects.

Bayelsa Deputy gov, King Dakolo to storm IMSU national convention

Source: Vanguard paper

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Erwhujakpo and the Chairman, traditional Rulers Council, Bayelsa, HRM, king Bubaraye Dakolo, would be joining in this year’s Imo state University, IMSU, alumni 6th National Convention in Bayelsa state.

According to the Chairman, Planning Committee Nze Chimaraoke Nwosu and Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee Ikenna Onuoha, revealed that; the theme of the convention as disclosed to newmen in Owerri on Monday, was tagged “Glory Land 2023.”

Food Crisis: Over 128 farmers killed, 37 kidnapped in 6 months — SCI

Source: Vanguard paper

AS Nigerians hit refuse dumps in search of food to survive, Save the Children International, SCI, Monday, raised the alarm following a relentless wave of attacks against farmers in Nigeria by armed groups, with over 128 farmers killed and 37 kidnapped in six months.

This was contained in a statement issued by SCI while we expressed deep concern over the deteriorated level of food production, accessibility and affordability across the country as farmers and off-takers have been displaced by armed groups.

According to SCI, activities of armed groups is hindering critical food supplies and threatening to push the country deeper into a devastating hunger crisis in 2023.

Increased attacks against farmers across parts of the country are leading to displacement, market disruptions and loss of livelihoods. Armed groups killed more than 128 farmers and kidnapped 37 others across Nigeria between January and June 2023, according to the Nigerian Security Tracker. In June, 19 farmers were killed by non-state armed groups in Nigeria’s northern Borno State alone.

Save the Children has been working in Nigeria since 2001 and has been responding to the humanitarian crisis in the northeast since 2014.

Save the Children is providing food, clean water, nutrition and protection services, sexual and reproductive health care, and education to families across Northeast Nigeria.

