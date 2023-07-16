Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Didn’t Marginalise Us—OSMC, Share N50k Palliatives Every Monday—Shehu Sani proffers solution

Adeleke Didn’t Marginalise Us—OSMC

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Osun State Muslim Community, OSMC, an umbrella body of Muslims groups in the state have exonerated the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke of any wrongdoing in the compilation of the list of his cabinet nominees.

Addressing newsmen as part of the one week event to mark the 1445 Hijrah Calendar, President of the group, Sheikh Mustapha Olayiwola said the governor has been balance in his appointments so far.

His words; The Governor had first appointed his kitchen cabinet who are all Muslims. His Chief of Staff, the Secretary to the State Government and his Spokesperson are all Muslims and powerful members of the administration.

“Besides, appointment of commissioners is not an exclusive duty of the governor, so many factors are considered in reaching a conclusion, but so far, we believe the governor has done well and has not marginalised the Muslims in the state. Many appointments would still be done and more Muslims would be appointed.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Share N50k Palliatives Every Monday—Shehu Sani

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has suggested to the Federal and South-Eastern state governments a solution to end the sit-at-home menace crippling the economy of the region.

DAILY POST recalls that the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has been declaring a series of sit-at-home in the South-East zone in protest of the continued detention of the leader of the proscribed group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Senator Sani has suggested that since the sit-at-home is usually observed on Mondays, the government should start sharing N50,000 palliatives to South-East residents in market places every Monday in order to make them come out.

N70bn palliative: Falana slams N’Assembly members, says new allowances illegal

Photos Credits: Punch paper

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has condemned the National Assembly over the decision to allocate N70 billion as palliatives for its members.

Falana, in a press statement released on Sunday, said the move is illegal and contemptuous.

The allocation of N70 billion, disbursed among 306 newly elected members, in addition to N40 billion set aside for the purchase of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for principal officials and members, has become contentious with many Nigerians criticizing the lawmakers for being insensitive at a time when the economy is biting hard.

Sultan Directs Muslims To Look Out For New Moon Of Muharram

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

On Sunday, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Muharram from Monday.

The Sultan, who is also the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), gave the directive in a statement issued by the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement said: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, July 17, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Dhul-Qadah 1444 AH (Islamic Calender) shall be the day to look for the new moon of Muharram 1445 AH.

