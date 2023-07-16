Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Didn’t Marginalise Us—OSMC, Palliative Of N110bn For NASS Is Illegal—Femi Falana

Adeleke DIdn’t Marginalise Us—OSMC

Osun State Muslim Community, OSMC, an umbrella body of Muslims groups in the state have exonerated the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke of any wrongdoing in the compilation of the list of his cabinet nominees.

Addressing newsmen as part of the one week event to mark the 1445 Hijrah Calendar, President of the group, Sheikh Mustapha Olayiwola said the governor has been balance in his appointments so far.

His words; The Governor had first appointed his kitchen cabinet who are all Muslims. His Chief of Staff, the Secretary to the State Government and his Spokesperson are all Muslims and powerful members of the administration.

“Besides, appointment of commissioners is not an exclusive duty of the governor, so many factors are considered in reaching a conclusion, but so far, we believe the governor has done well and has not marginalised the Muslims in the state. Many appointments would still be done and more Muslims would be appointed.

Palliative Of N110bn For NASS Is Illegl—Femi

Prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has condemned the National Assembly’s decision to allocate N70 billion as palliatives for its members, labeling it as illegal and contemptuous.

In a press statement issued today, Falana called attention to the blatant breach of the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and urged the immediate reversal of these controversial measures.

The allocation of N70 billion, disbursed among 306 newly elected members, in addition to N40 billion set aside for the purchase of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for principal officials and members, has sparked public outrage.

Uzodimma Raises Imo Workers’ Salary

The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has announced a new minimum wage of N40,000 for workers in the state to ease the pains caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor also announced N5 billion revolving loan for farmers, as well as free transportation and medical care.

Uzodimma made the announcement during a special meeting with critical Imo stakeholders, on Saturday in Owerri.

The governor said the free transportation, feeding, and medical care were for civil servants.

He said other palliatives include the establishment of marketing and commodity boards, mass housing, and recruitment of more teachers.

Uzodimma said that the government had also a initiated scholarship scheme for Imo students, while retirees will be paid promptly.

JUST IN: Two kidnapped in Abuja community

No fewer than two persons have been kidnapped in the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Our correspondent learnt that gunmen stormed the area in the early hours of Sunday and whisked away two residents.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Yakubu to our correspondent said the gunmen were about six.

He said, “At about 1 am today, gunmen numbering six came to our area shot sporadically while the operation lasted, and kidnapped two people.”

Africa Cannot Attain Integration, Prosperity While People Suffer – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday said Africa cannot attain integration and prosperity while Africans languish in pain and anguish.

The President, in his maiden address at the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU) in Kenya, reaffirmed Africa’s unity and strength, while strongly rejecting the notion of a new scramble for the continent.

Tinubu warned that plundering and exploitation of the continent should remain in the past and never be repeated.

“We cannot integrate Africa and attain the prosperity we seek while our nearby brothers and sisters suffer in pain and anguish, they should not suffer. We must advance as one continent toward peace and prosperity,” the President said, according to a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake.

