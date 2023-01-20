This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Backs Local Govt Autonomy, Sultan Of Sokoto Denies Endorsing Peter Obi

Adeleke Backs Local Govt Autonomy

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has stated that his administration is committed to local government autonomy in the State.

He noted that local government autonomy is in line with the principles of federalism and it brings government to the grassroots.

News Source: Daily Post

Adeleke dropped this hint during the ongoing ministerial briefing in the State.

Represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, the governor held that local government administration in the State has been bastardized by politics.

Sultan Of Sokoto Denies Endorsing Peter Obi

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has denied endorsing the Labour Party presidential candidate, LP, Peter Obi.

Abubakar described the reported endorsement of Obi as false.

News Source: Daily Post

A report had quoted Abubakar as saying Nigerians should hold him responsible if Obi failed to perform as president.

Reacting, the Sultan of Sokoto said such a report was false, while charging those behind it to produce evidence.

A statement by the monarch’s Media Aide, Prince Bashir said Obi never visited his palace on Wednesday or Thursday.

NBA hosts presidential candidates to dialogue Jan 30

The Nigerian Bar Association will on January 30 host all presidential candidates at its State of the Nation Dialogue.

According to a statement signed by the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), on Thursday, the candidates’ discussions will centre on security, the economy, and the administration of justice.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

Maikyau stated that the dialogue was necessary because the legal profession could not afford to fail to discharge its primary responsibility of providing leadership and guidance on matters that affect the socio-economic and political development of the country.

Atiku: South-West people egalitarian, can’t be swayed by narrow-minded sentiments

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation said the unprecedented turnout of Nigerians in solidarity with Atiku Abubakar, in Oyo on Thursday confirmed that the people of South West are egalitarian and cannot be swayed by narrow-minded sentiments.

News Source: PM News

The organization added that the massive turnout at the Party’s Presidential Rally in Ibadan also confirmed reconciliations and unity in the PDP in readiness for a sweeping victory in Oyo, the South West, and across the other five geo-political zones of our nation.

Atiku/Okowa Campaign also commended the unanimity, oneness of purpose, and consensus among the ranks of leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of PDP with Governor Seyi Makinde, in their collective drive towards ensuring victory for the opposition party at all levels of the coming February and March 2023 general elections.

I’d be Imo gov if I had Supreme Court influence —Ihedioha

Former Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has condemned attacks on him since the verdict on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo West Senatorial primary.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Last Friday, the Supreme Court nullified the primary election that produced Jones Onyereri as the party’s senatorial candidate for the February 25 National Assembly poll.

Delivering judgment on the appeal filed by Nnamdi Ezeani, Justice Emmanuel Agim ruled that the PDP violated Section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act by conducting the primary outside the venue stipulated by law.

The apex court held that the election was conducted in Owerri, the Imo capital, instead of Orlu – the Senatorial headquarters of Imo West.

