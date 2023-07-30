Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Approves Fresh Half-salary Arrears, Fayemi Salutes Michael Bamidele At 60

Adeleke Approves Fresh Half-salary Arrears Owned By Aregbesola Administration

Photo credit: channels television

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved the payment of another batch of half salary arrears owed by the administration of one of his predecessors, Rauf Aregbesola.

The move is part of efforts by Adeleke to settle the salary debts of state workers and support them in line with a 2022 governorship campaign promise. The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, revealed this in a statement made available to the journalists on Saturday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

(Photo credit: Google)

Fayemi Salutes Michael Bamidele At 60

Photo credit: the cable

Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti state, has felicitated with Micheal Bamidele, senate majority leader, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement by Ahmad Sajoh, head of his media office, Fayemi expressed admiration for Bamidele’s dedication to service.

The former governor said Bamidele, who represents Ekiti central senatorial district, has contributed immensely to public service in Nigeria through his outstanding work as a lawyer, human rights activist, and politician.

Bandits Kill Islamic Cleric, 5 Farmers In Kaduna

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Bandits have killed no fewer than six farmers, including the Vice-Chairman of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah, Mallam Yakubu Muhammad Bugai in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also, the hoodlums were reported to have abducted over 40 farmers.

Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union, Ishaq Usman Kasai, stated this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Kwara Fire Service Saves Property Worth N148.7m

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Kwara State Fire Service has saved property estimated at N148 million in a fire incident that gutted a Shopping Complex in Ilorin, Kwara State at midnight on Saturday.

The fire incident occurred at Fufu Street, sabo-oke area Ilorin in Ilorin East Local Government area of Kwara State.

According to the State Fire Service, the fire was caused by a power surge in the complex.

TLucky (

)