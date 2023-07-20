Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Appoints Lawyers As Health Commissioner, Shettima, Subsidy Removal: Shettima, 36 Govs In NEC Meeting

Adeleke appoints lawyer as health commissioner

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday swore in a lawyer, Sola Akintola as the Commissioner for Health among the 25 newly appointed commissioners.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun announced the confirmation of the appointments after the screening of the 25 commissioner-nominees.

In his remarks during the inauguration at his office in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke stressed he would not condone ‘a solo show’ by any of the appointees.

He said: “I seek a very responsive government that listens and satisfies the wishes of the people. So, your goal must be real service to the people. I value honesty and integrity in public service. You must be above board. Corrupt conducts will be heavily sanctioned.

“I love thinking out of the box in governance. As political heads of your ministries, be very innovative. Generate and implement new ideas.

“In times of national economic emergency, I love achieving much with little resources. Be prudent and adopt measures that reduce cost of projects and services.

Shettima, 36 Govs In NEC Meeting

The National Economic Council (NEC) meeting is being held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja on Thursday

The meeting, which is being chaired by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, has in attendance governors of the 36 states of the Federation, the Director General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, as well as stakeholders from the World Bank and other agencies of government. This is second meeting of the Council and it is expected to deliberate on the reviewed palliative package for Nigerians following the removal of petrol subsidy and the recent hike in petrol prices to up to N617/litre as a result of market forces.

Nigerian Military Airstrikes Kill Bandits Leader, 22 Terrorists In Katsina State

The Nigerian Air Force fighter aircraft has killed at least 22 terrorists in an airstrikes operation conducted in Katsina State.

It was gathered that among the terrorists killed during the operation was a terrorist kingpin, Abdulkareen Lawal, popularly known as Abdulkareen Boss, alleged to be the masterminder of the killing of a Nigerian Police Area Commander in Dutsin Ma on July 5, 2022.

A military source on Thursday reportedly said that the attack that resulted in the killing of the terrorists was based on intelligence received by troops.

Pro-Tinubu Protesters Storm National Assembly

Protesters in support of the fuel removal on Thursday cause a bit of disruption at the National Assembly’s main entrance popularly known as Mopol gate. To

The protesters noted that they decided to hit the street to show solidarity with the President, Bola Tinubu, over the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to the protesters, the president made the right decision by removing the ‘canker worm’ that has eaten deep into the economy.

The President had during his inaugural speech on May 29, declared that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy regime as the current 2023 budget he glimpsed does not contain it.

