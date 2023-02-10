Today’s Headlines: Adeleke Appeals Tribunal Judgement, I’m Closest Candidate To Grassroots—Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adeleke Appeals Tribunal Judgement

The Osun State Governor and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 16, 2022 governorship polls in the state, Ademola Adeleke, has told the Court of Appeal that the decision of the Justice Tertsea Kume-led Election Petition Tribunal that annulled his victory at the poll was not the majority decision of the panel.

Source: Punch paper

His Notice of Appeal filed before the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, against January 27 decision of the panel that nullified his victory, obtained in Osogbo on Thursday was signed by his lead counsel, Dr Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), on behalf of 26 other lawyers.

The PDP candidate listed 31 grounds to fault the decision of the tribunal.

I’m Closest Candidate To Grassroots—Kwankwaso

THE Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwakwanso late Thursday stormed Benin City where the party held its South-South Zonal rally.

Source: Vanguard papers

Kwakwanso said he is the most prepared presidential candidate haven visited over 500 local government areas out of the 774 while he said his counterparts have been focusing only on urban areas.

He visited the areas dominated by Nigerians from the north which are Aduwawa, Lagos Street and other areas.

We offer Nigerians security of lives and property, says Obi-Datti

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said what the Obi-Datti offers Nigeria and Nigerians is the safety of lives and property as well as prosperity on all fronts.

Obi said this during the party’s presidential campaign in Abuja, on Thursday.

Source: Vanguard papers

According to him, the nation has never had it so bad with the collapse of the economy, security and divisions among the citizenry largely due to the absence of proper leadership especially within the last seven years.

He said, “We are offering you security of life and property. We will ensure that no Nigerian after five years will say I’m from the north or south but that I’m a Nigerian.

2023 elections: Emir of Ilorin urges INEC to remain neutral

With few days to the general elections, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to remain neutral and unbiased in the conduct of the exercise.

Source: Daily Post

The traditional ruler also asked the electoral umpire to ensure that the exercise is conducted in a free, fair and credible atmosphere by giving all political parties equal rights and opportunities during the contest.

Alhaji Sulu Gambari cautioned politicians and their supporters not to heat up the polity in the quest to canvass for votes from the electorate as no society can grow amid rancour and disorderliness.

Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Jandor Was My Cameraman; He Can’t Win Forthcoming Election – Minister, Fashola Boasts

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has bragged that the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran (Jandor), is a “common cameraman” who thinks that following him (Fashola) around when he was the governor gives him (Jandor) the quality to be the governor of the state.

Source: Saharareporters

Recall that Jandor was a reporter with the Lagos State Television when Fashola was governor and he was covering the State House and at times handled the camera during the governor’s event.

Jandor later moved to Abuja with Fashola and later pitched his tent with former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tunde Fowler, and became known in politics.

PM reports that speaking at the formal launch of Eko O ni baje 10,000 Foot Soldiers initiated by him, Fashola on Thursday hit back at his former “boy” saying he did not have the quality to be the next governor of Lagos.

