Today’s Headlines: Adebutu Opens Case, Calls Witnesses; I’m Ready To Return To Office – Akeredolu

Adebutu Opens Case, Calls Witnesses

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State in the last election, Ladi Adebutu, has started calling his witnesses in the petition he filed against the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The calling of witnesses followed the admission of all undisputed exhibits as tendered from the bar by the petitioners on Thursday.

As the court resumed on Friday, the petitioners‘ counsel, Gordy Uche, told the tribunal that “the petitioners intend to start their trial by calling their witnesses.”

According to the Senior Advocate, he had filed a schedule of witnesses that the petitioners intended to call, in compliance with the pre-hearing report.

With no objections from the respondents, the Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal permitted the petitioners to call their witnesses.

Uche informed the tribunal that the petitioners intended to call 11 witnesses for the day.

I’m Ready To Return To Office_Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, expressed eagerness to return to his official duties while awaiting medical advice from his doctors.

According to a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Akeredolu said prayers and well wishes for his full recovery had been acting as a tonic.

He also extended gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, people of the state, as well as his team members, party leaders, fellow governors and members of the State House of Assembly.

MEANWHILE, various workers’ unions and employees have emphasised the need for the governor to ensure full recuperation before resuming official duties.

In a statement by the workers, under aegis of organised labour, which was signed by state chairmen of the labour unions, they expressed delight that the governor is recovering from his illness.

The statement reads in part: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His unwavering grace and healing bestowed upon our dedicated governor.”

“The organised labour movement in Ondo State remains committed to interceding on behalf of the governor. We express our profound appreciation for the governor’s unwavering love and dedication to the workers and people of the Sunshine State.

“Despite his speedy recovery, we strongly urge our dear governor to prioritise rest and complete recuperation before resuming his duties. We understand his inclination to resume work promptly due to his strong work ethic, but we implore him to allow himself more time to rest and fully recover.

Tinubu To Attend ECOWAS Summit In Guinea-Bissau

President Bola Tinubu will, on Saturday, July 8, depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, in Bissau, the country’s capital.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Friday evening, titled ‘President Tinubu to attend ECOWAS summit in Guinea-Bissau.’

At the summit on Sunday, July 9, participants are expected to address memoranda on five pressing sub-regional issues.

They include “Report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council covering security challenges faced by the member countries; Report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, as well as Report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea,” Alake revealed.

Abia Gov Swears In Commissioners

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Friday, swore in 16 commissioners cleared by the state House of Assembly in the state and apportioned portfolios to them.

They include Ikechukwu Uwanna (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice), Prof. Monica Ironkwe (Agriculture), Kingsley Anosike (Budget and Planning), Prof. Mrs. Uche Eme Uche (Education), Philemon Asonye Ogbonna (Environment and Urban Planning), Mike Akpara (Finance), Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo (Health), Prince Okey Kanu (Information and Culture), and Chaka Chukwumerije (Lands and Housing).

Others are Prince Uzor Nwachukwu (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Prof. Joel Friday Ogbonna (Petroleum and Mineral Resources), (Science and Technology), Nwaobilor Ananaba (Sports and Youth Development), Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu (Trade, Commerce and Industry), Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Blessing Felix (Women Affairs and Poverty Alletion), and Engr. Don. Otti (Works).

The rest are Comrade Sunny Onwuma (Transport), Engr. Ikechukwu Monday (Power and Public Utilities) and Dr. Max Ekwuruibe (Digital Economy and SME).

Speaking after the Oath of Office and Allegiance were administered on the commissioners by the Solicitor General of the State and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Lady Uzoamaka Ikonne, at Government House, Umuahia, Otti charged them to be committed to the service of the state

