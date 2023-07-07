Today’s Headlines: Adebutu Opens Case, Calls Witnesses, I’m Ready To Return To Office – Akeredolu

Adebutu Opens Case, Calls Witnesses

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State in the last election, Ladi Adebutu, has started calling his witnesses in the petition he filed against the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The calling of witnesses followed the admission of all undisputed exhibits as tendered from the bar by the petitioners on Thursday.

As the court resumed on Friday, the petitioners‘ counsel, Gordy Uche, told the tribunal that “the petitioners intend to start their trial by calling their witnesses.”

According to the Senior Advocate, he had filed a schedule of witnesses that the petitioners intended to call, in compliance with the pre-hearing report.

With no objections from the respondents, the Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal permitted the petitioners to call their witnesses.

Uche informed the tribunal that the petitioners intended to call 11 witnesses for the day.

I’m Ready To Return To Office_Akeredolu

Photo Credit:The Guardian Nigeria

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, expressed eagerness to return to his official duties while awaiting medical advice from his doctors.

According to a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Akeredolu said prayers and well wishes for his full recovery had been acting as a tonic.

He also extended gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, people of the state, as well as his team members, party leaders, fellow governors and members of the State House of Assembly.

MEANWHILE, various workers’ unions and employees have emphasised the need for the governor to ensure full recuperation before resuming official duties.

In a statement by the workers, under aegis of organised labour, which was signed by state chairmen of the labour unions, they expressed delight that the governor is recovering from his illness.

The statement reads in part: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His unwavering grace and healing bestowed upon our dedicated governor.”

“The organised labour movement in Ondo State remains committed to interceding on behalf of the governor. We express our profound appreciation for the governor’s unwavering love and dedication to the workers and people of the Sunshine State.

“Despite his speedy recovery, we strongly urge our dear governor to prioritise rest and complete recuperation before resuming his duties. We understand his inclination to resume work promptly due to his strong work ethic, but we implore him to allow himself more time to rest and fully recover.

Photo Credit Google

Repentant Thugs, Kano Police To Play Football Match

The Kano State Police Command has said that it will play a football match with some repentant thugs as part of an innovative approach to help them transform their lives positively.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, made this known on Thursday during a press conference while parading 108 suspects arrested for various crimes during the last Sallah celebration.

He emphasised the importance of adopting a different strategy to ensure the rehabilitation and reintegration of former criminals.

“We will develop a different approach to make sure these thugs are changing their lives and becoming better people. We will even organize sports competitions with them. We will play a football match, and we will play an indoor match,” Gumel said.

He further highlighted the Police Command’s focus on tackling the rising prevalence of thuggery activities within the Kano metropolis.

INSECURITY: I’ll Address Shortfall In Military Equipment, funding —TINUBU

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, reassured Nigerians of his determination to stem the tide of insecurity in the country, while promising to address the shortfall in funding and equipment hindering the operational efficiency of the armed forces.

He gave the assurance during the grand-finale of the Nigerian Army Day celebration, held at the Major General J. M. Inienger Sports Complex, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, in Ibadan.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that his administration is aware of issues of inadequate equipment and insufficient funding among other factors constraining the operational efficiency of the armed forces.

His words: “Nigerian Army has continued to discharge its constitutional role with commendable success, it is to the credit of the army that despite the numerous internal security engagements, it continues to execute regional and international peace support task effectively and efficiently.

Confaamnews (

)