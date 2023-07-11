Today’s Headlines: Adebutu, 9 Others Arraigned For Alleged Vote Buying, Tinubu Appoints 20 New Aides. Tunde Rahman, Abdulaziz Make List

Adebutu, 9 Others Arraigned For Alleged Vote Buying

The Federal Government has arraigned a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu and nine others before an Ogun State High court sitting in Abeokuta for vote buying.

Adebutu, who was charged in absentia, has been out of the country for medical purpose.

Reacting to this development, Afolabi Orekoya, the media aide to the ex-governorship candidate, claimed his boss has not been served.

Tinubu Appoints 20 New Aides, Tunde, Abdulaziz, Make List

President Bola Tinubu has hired 20 new aides, about three weeks after he made the last set of major appointments, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report.

The new appointments include those of senior special assistants (SSAs), personal assistants (PAs), personal physician, and photographers.

Among the new appointees, according to the list seen by PREMIUM TIMES, are veteran journalist, Tunde Rahman, who has been designated SSA (Media); Abdulaziz Abdulaziz (SSA Print Media); and Ibrahim Masari (SSA Political).

Be Prepared For Presidential Rerun- LP Tells Members

The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has charged members of the party to be prepared for a presidential rerun.

He said he had been informed that President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) led government was also getting set for a rerun.

Abure also urged millions of party members to be on the alert and get ready to “further humiliate” APC and its government at the polls.

Remi Tinubu Denies Closure Of Aso Rock Chapel

Senator Olurermi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu has debunked reports that she closed the Aso Rock Chapel.

Reports had emerged over the weekend that Remi ordered the closure of the chapel because some members of the congregation did not support her husband.

Reacting in a statement issued by her aide, Busola Kukoyi, she said the chapel is open and holds weekly fellowship.

