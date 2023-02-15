This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Adebanjo Others Unveil Book Postulating Obi Presidency, G-5 Gov’s Not Dead We Are Set For Action On February 25 – Wike

Ango, Ezeife, Adebanjo, Others Unveil Book Postulating Obi’s Presidency

Ahead of the February 25 Presidential Election, some prominent Nigerians, including Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former Anambra State Governor, Chief Ezeife, and the leader of Afenifere Pa, Ayo Adebanjo yesterday unveiled a book: “Business Unusual” postulating Peter Obi’s presidency.

Published by Dasoul Media Limited, the book interrogates the person of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, to affirm that he embodies what it requires to ultimately get the people’s overwhelming mandate to become the President of the country.

President of Igbo Elders’ Consultative Forum, Dr Eziefe, who spoke at the event in Abuja, urged Nigerians to vote wisely and ensure rancour-free elections.

Eziefe, a former governor of Anambra, also stressed the need for Nigerians to shun vote buying and selling.

”Do not be bought, don’t allow yourselves to be bought by selfish politicians. Monitoring of votes in a peaceful manner, devoid of rancour is necessary. Watch your votes, guard it jealously, so you won’t cry of injustice,” the elder statesman advised.

G-5 Not Dead, We Are Set For Action On February 25 – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.

He said no matter how much those who think that the group has either disintegrated or died, and yet were anxiously pushing to know the activities of the group, they will never come near knowing their next line of action.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Primary School Field, in Ahoada Town, venue of the governorship campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State PDP campaign council for Ahoada East local government area of the State.

U-turn: INEC to keep sensitive election materials with CBN

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that sensitive materials for the 2023 general elections are in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, to our correspondent on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that individuals and groups in 2022 raised serious concerns about the sanctity of elections materials kept with the CBN, after news about the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, indicating interest to contest for the country’s presidential seat trended.

ASUU won’t go on strike during my tenure — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, said on Tuesday that industrial action by university lecturers, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, will be a thing of the past if he emerges Nigeria’s President.

Tinubu also promised to build on the developmental programmes of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

He said Buhari’s eight-year reign was a retooling process, adding that he would invest in education, build infrastructure and be prudent, should he be elected as the next president.

