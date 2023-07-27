Today’s Headlines: Adamu’s Successor: North West APC Chairmen Endorse Ganduje, Talon Visits Tinubu

Adamu’s Successor: North West APC Chairmen Endorse Ganduje

Chairmen, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the seven states of North West geographical zone, have risen from their meeting held in Kaduna, to endorse the candidacy of the former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the Party.

The party Chairmen in a communique issued at the end of their meeting took the decision to endorse the immediate past Governor of Kano State, for what they described as his immense contributions to the success and development of the APC.

The six paragraphs communique was signed by all the seven North West States Chairmen, namely; Hon. Isa Sadiq Acida, Sokoto State; Air Cdre. Emmanuel K. Jekada (rtd), Kaduna State; Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Kana, Kebbi State, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, Kano State; Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, Jigawa State; Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, Zamfara State and Hon. Muhammad Sani Ali, Katsina State.

Benin President Visits Presidential Villa

President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic has arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Talon, who arrived at the Villa around 4:43 pm, was visiting Abuja a second time in nine days, having visited on July 18 along with two other colleague-presidents, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

The meeting follows reports of Bazoum being held by disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard, who in turn were given an “ultimatum” by the army, according to a source close to the West African country’s leader.

NLC Insists On National Strike

The National Labour Congress (NLC) has given reasons while the proposed industrial action would be beneficial to the country, saying it is meant to liberate Nigerians from the shackles of government policies which have caused pains.

SaharaReporters reported earlier that NLC gave the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government seven days to reverse “all anti-poor” policies, including the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol.

Meanwhile, while featuring on Channels TV programme on Wednesday, NLC president, Joe Ajaero, explained that the union was still analysing the situation adding, “The situation would be worsened.”

I Have No Ministerial Nominee- Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied any move to influence the nomination of a minister from Bayelsa State in the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Some elders from the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had condemned alleged attempts by Jonathan to nominate the state’s ministerial slot in Tinubu’s incoming cabinet.

