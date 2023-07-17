Today’s Headlines: Adamu Resigns As APC National Chairman To Avoid Being Humiliated Out Of Office; No Military Solution To North West Crisis — Shettima

Adamu Resigns As APC Chairman

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned, Saharareporters has learnt.

Adamu tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to sources close to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

Adamu, who was elected as the national chairman of the ruling party at its national convention held in March 2022, sent his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu while he was away at the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

Adamu’s resignation letter was reportedly received by the Chief of Staff of the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“We saw it coming, he acted in time to avoid being humiliated out of office. The truth is that trouble has been brewing; it’s been clear that he won’t survive,” a source in the party’s NWC told SaharaReporters on Monday morning.

(Photos Credits: Google)

No Military Solution To North West Crisis—Shettima

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has sought the support of Nigerians for the federal government’s soon-to-be unveiled solution to the raging crisis in the North West.

Daily Trust reports that the zone has been battling with increased banditry that has cost hundreds of lives and displaced thousands more with many stakeholders already advocating for a different approach to the government’s military strategy to the crisis.

But the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, reportedly kicked against amnesty programme for bandits and terrorists in the country last week, saying rather than repent, beneficiaries of such programmes see the programme as an avenue to regroup and attack innocent citizens.

IG withdraws mobile policemen from ex-govs, ministers, VIPs

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The Federal Government has withdrawn the Mobile Police Force personnel attached to several Very Important Persons, including ex-governors, former ministers and lawmakers.

The order, which was contained in a police wireless message from Mopol 45 Force Headquarters, Abuja, affected Daura Buhari, brother to former President Muhammadu Buhari as well as former First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s sibling and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The development came a few weeks after the IG vowed to withdraw Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP escort and guard duties.

Illegal firearms charge: Lawyers, activists demand Emefiele’s immediate release

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

More lawyers and civil society organizations have condemned the continued detention and illegal firearms charges filed by the Department of State Services, DSS, against suspended governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The DSS charge came a day after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, declared Emefiele’s arrest and detention an infringement of his fundamental rights and subsequently asked that he be released in two days.

Some senior lawyers who spoke to Vanguard, condemned Emefiele’s continued detention, despite the orders of the court and de

WaterGo (

)